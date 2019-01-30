The reality star spoke openly about her insecurities

Vicky Pattison was reduced to tears on This Morning today when she opened up about her devastating break up from fiancé John Noble.

The former Geordie Shore star split with John in November last year after photos emerged of him getting cosy with multiple women during a boys’ holiday to Dubai.

And now 31-year-old Vic has confessed the heartbreak left her at rock bottom and questioning what she did wrong.

Talking hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she said: ‘I think when something like this happens, it’s never happened to me before and a pray it never happens again, you can’t help but blame yourself.

‘I started to think “if I was thinner he might have loved us,” or “if I looked more like those other girls”.

‘But in the end I couldn’t make John love me and I couldn’t make him a man because that’s not my job.’

The I’m A Celebrity winner then added: ‘But I’m getting there, I’m getting stronger.’

While Vicky was originally supposed to be making a reality show alongside John in the run up to their wedding, after seeing photos of her ex in Dubai she decided to go through with filming anyway.

Opening up about her controversial decision to document the break up on television, Vic said: ‘When things got hard I’m not the kind of person to just throw in the towel and I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time.

‘The wheels were already in motion at TLC… and slapping on a bit of lipstick and going into work was exactly what I needed, it was a distraction.’

Going on to say she felt ‘really broken and lost’, Vicky also told Holly, 37, and Phil, 56, that she’s only spoken to her ex ‘a handful of times’.

‘There’s no guilt he’s not remorseful, he doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong,’ she said.

‘He says he didn’t cheat, and claims he was set up and it was my fault for being in my position.’

Despite her honest confessions, Vicky did go on to say she ‘dodged a bullet’, before finally adding: ‘Although it’s rubbish and hurts you can get through it.’

And This Morning fans couldn’t wait to leave the star messages of support, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘@atching this morning and could just crawl into the TV and give vicky a massive hug right now glad that she saw what he was like before she married him @thismorning #ThisMorning.’

‘@thismorning Vicky Patterson you are an Amazing lady and will find someone so much better that deserves you. Keep going were all routing for you :),’ said another.

While a third added: ‘How dignified and lovely was Vicky – his loss honey and you are beautiful the way you are -strong ambitious women are scary but never change. Total admiration for you today and just wanted to hug you and assure you life is going to be better without him.’

Keep your head up, Vic!