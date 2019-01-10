Vicky Pattison HITS BACK at body shamers as she shows off ‘cellulite’ and ‘rolls’ in candid bikini video

YES, Vic!

TAGS:

Vicky Pattison is currently enjoying a sun-soaked trip to Mexico all in aid of her sister’s wedding.

Vicky Pattison

But while the Geordie Shore star has been living her best life sunbathing, sipping on cocktails and partying with her friends and family, she seems to have found herself under a lot of unnecessary scrutiny.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Vicky Pattison hits back with fiery message after fans notice THIS about her sister’s wedding day photos

As well as being accused of ‘trying to upstage’ her sister Laura on her big day, now Vic has been targeted by cruel trolls who have body-shamed her over some ‘unflattering’ paparazzi pictures.

And it looks like the 31-year-old has finally had enough, as she’s hit back at her critics with a defiant new video.

View this post on Instagram

Soooooooo, I’m sorry to whinge and have to post this but I’ve had about enough of shitty articles, online bullies, body shaming, trolling and negativity! And I’m hoping this will silence everything. Attending my sisters wedding yesterday was beautiful- but let’s face it, I’d have to be dead inside to not wonder about what was meant to of my future and feel a little sad and hurt. But none the less, I couldn’t have been happier for her and @dannya2008! The implication that I would somehow try and steal the limelight from her on her on her big day has hurt me so much. To add insult to injury I’m now being body shamed over some unflattering pap pics and I can’t believe we’re still on this hype in 2019. Anyway, watch the video, it’s all in there, I’m off to drink tequila and tell every woman I see that I think she’s smart, funny, pretty and important (the help styyylllleeeeee!!) LOL! I hope you all understand where I’m coming from here- and appreciate my honesty and are not just bored titless of my endless Instagram crusading 😂🙈😩 Sending love, lols and kindness from Mexico and hoping some of it reaches all trolls and tits a like 😂😍

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

Taking to Instagram, the former Queen of the Jungle can be seen standing in an orange bikini outside her hotel room as she tells her followers she’s had ‘the worst start to 2019’.

‘I’m doing this video to say “this is me”,’ she started the message.

‘This is my body. I’m not perfect, but I don’t even know what perfect would look like.’

Vicky then went on to reveal she has a ‘flat stomach and small waist’ when she’s standing up, but when she sits down ‘it’s a whole different ball game’ and she has a ‘roll’.

View this post on Instagram

My ladies for life 💙💍👰🏻💘 I’m just so lucky to know you both @laurajadamson and @sk_nowles!! Congratulations my darlin Laura- no one deserves this more than you 💘💁🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

‘I’ve been at an all inclusive for 10 days if there wasn’t a roll I’ve been doing something wrong,’ she playfully told fans.

The reality star then continued: ‘Not only have I got cellulite, but no matter how hard I squat my bum also looks like a pancake.’

Hitting back at criticism that she edits her social media photos, Vic said: ‘When I’m taking a picture, it’s my favourite one out of about 100 takes and it’s my best angle and I filtered it because it’s on my Instagram.’

Urging her fans to stop judging other people’s appearance, she added: ‘Please guys don’t do it, don’t body-shame, don’t troll. We’ve all got bits, curvy bits, wobbly bits, fat bits. Just love your bits!’

Not done there, Vic also penned a fiery caption, saying she was ‘sad and hurt,’ by the implication that she would ‘try and steal the limelight from her sister’.

Before adding: ‘I’m off to drink tequila and tell every woman I see that I think she’s smart, funny, pretty and important (the help styyylllleeeeee!!) LOL!

‘I hope you all understand where I’m coming from here- and appreciate my honesty and are not just bored titless of my endless Instagram crusading 😂🙈😩’

Obviously, fans of the star couldn’t wait to support her, with one writing: ‘You’re amazing and beautiful 😍’.

‘Well said chick enjoy the rest of your hols and you are just perfect the way you are #gorgeousgirly❤️ 👌👏,’ wrote another.

While a third added: ‘Don’t listen , they have no life so have to try and spoil yours ❤️❤️.’

Even fellow reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh was quick to back her pal by re-sharing the post on her own Instagram account.

Keep being you, Vic!