New BFF alert?

Vicky Pattison is using her heartbreak to try and bond with Cheryl – offering to take her out ‘on the pull’ following her split from Liam Payne.

The 31-year-old, who split from fiancé John Noble last year, is throwing herself back into the dating game, and thinks Cheryl should do the same.

She said: ‘I spent so many years lavishing my affection and time on men who didn’t deserve it. This is the year where I put myself first.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Vicky Pattison suffers more heartache as she pens emotional tribute to her ‘wonderful’ grandma

‘I feel like me and Cheryl need to go on the pull. I feel like me and Ferne [McCann] need to go on the pull.’

Despite Vicky vowing to take Cheryl under her wing to find herself a new man, she isn’t exactly struggling with her own love life.

She recently confirmed that she is dating ex-TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan after they were caught snogging during a date night over the weekend.

‘I am seeing someone, it’s very early but I’m dating again, I’m having fun, I’m smiling again,’ she told The Sun.

But speaking to us exclusively about her love life at the launch of her Goddiva clothing line earlier this week, Vicky admitted it is early days with Ercan.

She said: ‘I’m hoping for something to happen organically, I am ready to be loved.

‘I’m in a position to find someone who does love us. I’m excited about what the future holds but I’m in no rush.’

Meanwhile, Vicky is happy to put her failed relationship with John behind her, even branding him ‘desperate’ and ‘sleazy’ after he was pictured getting cosy with mystery women during a holiday to Dubai last year.

‘He should have been embarrassed, ashamed and disgusted in himself that he’d do that to the woman he claimed to love and want to have kids with,’ she told Fabulous magazine earlier this month.

And there he was in a club, unable to keep his hands off any lass who walked past him. Desperate, sleazy, creepy.’

Vicky added: ‘I hate him. I know that sounds so vindictive and aggressive but I do.

‘He broke my heart! I’m mad, I’m hurt and I’m angry.

‘With every single picture that came out that week, my heart broke a little bit more.’