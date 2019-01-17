Vic has treated her fans to a sizzlin' new photo

When it comes to sexy Instagram snaps, Vicky Pattison has got them down. Seriously, take a look at her social media page and you’ll see what we’re talking about…

And her latest pic is no different, as the former Geordie Shore star has treated her followers to a cheeky glimpse from inside her hotel room.

In the photo, 31-year-old Vicky can be seen showing off her amazing figure while lounging on a bed wearing nothing but a white fluffy dressing gown.

Tucking into some delicious-looking food, the reality star has a big smile on her face as her dark hair tumbles over her bare shoulder.

But keen to keep things real, the star then added a second photo which sees her in a slightly less glamorous state while chowing down on the plate of grub.

‘Instagram versus Reality,’ she wrote next to the snap before thanking the Plaza hotel for letting her stay.

And it didn’t take fans of the reality star long to comment on the funny photos, as one wrote: ‘You are what we call a real women.. 😘’

‘Still gorgeous as hell though, absolute stunner you are 😍 @vickypattison,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Hahaha love @vickypattison always keeping it REAL!! Queen 👑😍 xx.’

This comes after I’m A Celebrity winner Vicky recently shared a shock throwback snap with her followers.

Posting a side by side shot of herself now next to a very fresh faced 21-year-old, the star can be seen sporting a bleached blonde crop and a fair bit of bronzer as well.

‘I’ve caved to peer pressure… #10yearchallenge I have nothing else to say…. I’m just going to leave this here 😂🙈😩,’ Vicky captioned the vintage snap.