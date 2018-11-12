Vicky's fiancé has been accused of getting 'flirty' with a fellow holiday maker...



She’s everyone’s favourite celeb lady. C’mon – who doesn’t love a bit of the fabulous Vicky Pattison?!

And so, we were slightly concerned over the latest allegations surrounding her relationship with fiancé John Noble – with the pair reportedly in ‘crisis talks’ following a recent video…

Currently holidaying with his pals in Dubai, a video published by the MailOnline claimed to capture Vicky’s husband-to-be getting ‘flirty’ with a fellow club goer on Sunday evening.

An eyewitness claims to have watched John engage in a ‘very flirty’ exchange, telling the publication: ‘I was really shocked. I recognised John as soon as he got into the club because I’m a fan of Vicky’s.

‘I couldn’t believe that he was talking so close to her. The music was loud so he was leaning into her so that he could hear her.

‘Then she started grinding on his lap,’ they added.

An insider close to Vicky shared with the publication: ‘Vicky is upset with the pictures and looks forward to speaking to him when he’s back about it.’

As the allegations are entirely unconfirmed, CelebsNow have contacted a representative for Vicky for comment.

Vicky is yet to address the report, as the 30-year-old Newcastle native snubbed allegations – instead posting a fun shot of herself and a friend enjoying some downtime on Instagram.

‘EAT ME… 😂🌵🌮 Love you Linda!! 😂😍’, she captioned the cute snap.



According to recent reports, Vicky and John have been going through a rough patch in their relationship – with sources claiming they are ‘hanging by a thread’.

Having popped the question in July 2017, the duo jetted off to Dubai for a ‘make-or-break’ getaway.

Celebrating their recent anniversary, Vicky shared a sweet message for John – confirming things right as rain again.

‘Love is giving someone the power to destroy you… But trusting them not to 💍💕 Happy anniversary babe,’ she said.