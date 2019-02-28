It's been a 'long week' for Vicky...

It appears Vicky Pattison has had a tough week as she turned to booze to help her get over her midweek slump.

The 31-year-old decided to ease her stress by popping open a bottle and getting ‘drunk’ on a train.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Love Island 2019: Everything you need to know about the ITV2 dating show…

Sharing her solution to her ‘long week’ on Wednesday, Vicky uploaded a ‘smug’ photo on her Instagram Stories.

Zooming in on what appears to be wine poured into a shot glass, Vicky wrote: ‘It’s been a long week (me in the middle of Wednesday!!),’ followed by several emojis including a laughing crying face and a bottle of champagne.

But her boozy remedy seems to have done the trick as the next image shows Vicky leaning against the train window with her eyes closed and a huge grin on her face.

She captioned it: ‘This is my drunk on the train face… it is smug and chubby LOL.’

Vicky’s snaps come after it was reported that her boyfriend, Ercan Ramadan, has been approached to appear in the next series of Love Island.

According to reports, casting producers tried to entice Ercan to sign up for the show back in January, when his relationship with Vicky was in its early stages.

They are said to be keen to sign up a number of attractive people who have dabbled in reality TV before and think Ercan, who appeared on The Only Way Is Marbs, would be a perfect contestant.

‘Love Island casting agents are approaching people with low-level fame to take part in this year’s show. Ercan was approached by casting producers in January,’ an insider told The Sun.

However, his blossoming romance with Vicky – who split from ex-fiancé John Noble late last year – has now apparently thrown a spanner in negotiations.

The source continued: ‘They told him he’d be a perfect fit for the show and that they really wanted him on board.

‘He knows it would be good for his career but he’s with Vicky now, so he’s not sure how to play it.’

However, The Sun also report that a Love Island insider denied that Ercan had been approached by bosses, but said he could have been asked to audition by casting agents.