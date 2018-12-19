Hot new couple alert?!

Vicky Pattison is one lady who knows how to set alight to her Instagram feed…

Often taking to social media to share her regular sizzlin’ snaps, the 31-year-old has wowed fans again – this time, reaching out to her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! girl crush Emily Atack in the process.

The Newcastle native, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle during her own 2015 stint, labelled the 29-year-old runner-up her ‘celeb crush’ in the smoking hot snap.

After Emily admitted her bizarre crush on Lumière from Beauty and the Beast during the ITV series, Vicky decided the best way to win over her crush was with a shirt emblazoned with the Disney character.

‘This one is for @emilyatackofficial- hope it doesn’t get your pulse racing too much Missus- the picture of Lumiere I’m talking about! 😂💙 #celebcrush,’ the Geordie babe captioned the snap.

As expected, fans were very quick to share compliments with Vicky.

‘😍 Beautiful as always,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘I’ve said it before I’ll say it again .. the world doesn’t deserve Vicky pattison 😍.’

Agreeing, a third added: ‘Omg wow 😍!’

Taking to her Instagram, Emily appeared to accept Vicky’s affections – sharing her own flirty message with the star.

Reposting Vicky’s video of her tee, Emily captioned the clip: ‘So fit… then we’ll talk about the candle.’

Emily and Vicky – hottest couple of 2019?! We’ll be watching this space…

Newly single Vicky recently confirmed her split with ex-fiancee John Noble ahead of the launch of her planned wedding series, Vicky and John Said Yes.

However, the Geordie businesswoman has managed to turn the dramz into gold dust – rebranding the series as to be Vicky Pattison: The Break Up, as the TLC special follows Vicky throughout the love life crisis.

‘I had already started filming a wedding special for TLC and then everything changed,’ Vicky shared.

‘I want people to see the real me and my real emotions, so they can understand the truth behind the headlines. Yes, I had my heart broken but there are more emotions to it and people for the first time will get to see that.’