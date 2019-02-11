So sweet!

Vicky Pattison has gone Instagram official with new beau Ercan Ramadanon after sharing an adorable snap of the pair.

The 31-year-old, who split with fiancé John Noble last year, appears to have put the past behind her as she moves on with the former TOWIE star.

Sharing a sweet image of her cuddling up to Ercan as he wraps his arm around her while they share a giggle, Vicky revealed she feels more herself than ever.

She wrote: ‘Everything has changed, and yet I’m more me than I have ever been.’

Fans were thrilled that Vicky has found happiness again, with one commenting: ‘Yes!!!!! Awesome news you deserve some happiness’.

Another said: ‘You have gone from a BMX to a BMW there #megaupgrade. You deserve the world & more! YES QUEEN’.

While a third added: ‘Grab happiness wherever you can find it @vickypattison good luck they ain’t all the same.’

Vicky previously revealed that she has found someone who makes her smile again after she was caught snogging Ercan during a night out.

She told The Sun: ‘I am seeing someone. It’s very early but I’m dating again. I’m having fun, I’m smiling again.’

However, speaking to The Mirror over the weekend, Vicky admitted she’s not in love… yet.

She said: ‘We are officially dating but it’s not love yet. I do still believe in love, though.

‘I have to or I would be very sad. I am worried about ­rebound, I want to make sure I’m doing things for the right reason and not just to feel better’.

Vicky’s new romance comes after she ended her engagement to fiancé John following pictures of him looking close to multiple women in a Dubai nightclub, though he denied cheating allegations.

Speaking on This Morning last month, she confessed the heartbreak left her at rock bottom and questioning what she did wrong.

Talking hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she said: ‘I think when something like this happens, it’s never happened to me before and a pray it never happens again, you can’t help but blame yourself.

‘I started to think “if I was thinner he might have loved us,” or “if I looked more like those other girls”.

‘But in the end I couldn’t make John love me and I couldn’t make him a man because that’s not my job.’

The I’m A Celebrity winner then added: ‘But I’m getting there, I’m getting stronger.’