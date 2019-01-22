All eyes on Vickz!

Just a matter of months ago she was left heartbroken by ex-fiancé John Noble, but tonight Vicky Pattison proves she is back and better than ever!

The former Geordie Shore star looked incredible as she walked the red carpet at the 2019 National Television Awards.

The brunette babe showed John exactly what he’s missing as she rocked up at London’s O2 Arena in a seriously sexy red gown which featured a short train and spaghetti straps.

Vicky, 31, flaunted plenty of cleavage thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline and made sure all eyes were on her as she posed for photographs with her hands on her hips.

The reality TV star wore her hair down in loose waves and sported a golden tan as she joined her pal Pete Wicks inside.

Another Geordie Shore star who made an effort for the occasion was Charlotte Crosby.

The 28-year-old attended the bash with her boyfriend Joshua Ritchie, and looked lovely in a one-shouldered grey dress which featured a daring thigh-high split.

Charlotte teamed the sexy number with silver strappy heels and wore her blonde hair down in curls as she cosied up to Joshua, who looked dapper in a black and grey suit.

Before hitting the red carpet, Charlotte shared a video of them on their way to the event on her Instagram story.

It comes after Charlotte recently admitted that she and Josh broke up whilst filming The Charlotte Show.

Discussing with Closer Magazine what fans can expect from the series, she revealed: ‘A lot more arguing! Some people are going to be shocked by some of the arguments, and not just between me and Josh.

‘At the start of filming we did go through a bad patch. I finished with him at one point,’ she added.