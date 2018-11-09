Awww she looks gorgeous!

Vicky Pattison postponed her engagement in July but it seems like everything is back on track as she shared a photo of herself wearing a beautiful wedding dress and veil yesterday.

In the Instagram snap shared with her four million followers, Vicky can be seen wearing a white sleeveless embroidered gown, which featured a low-cut neckline and a short train.

The former Geordie Shore star captioned the picture: ‘I can’t wait to try on wedding dresses again soon…’ followed by emojis of champagne glasses and a diamond ring.

The photo has already garnered over 84,000 likes and Vicky’s fans couldn’t wait to tell her how good she looked.

One fan wrote: ‘Absolutely stunning you will make one gorgeous bride Vicky,’ while another added: ‘@vickypattison if I had boobs and figure like yours I’d show it off love.’

However, not everyone agreed with the 30-year-old reality star sharing the intimate moment – even if it isn’t the actual dress she will be getting married in.

One concerned follower commented: ‘Oh no your man shouldn’t see you in a wedding dress at all. You do look beautiful though.’

Vicky and fiance John Noble got engaged in July 2017 and had originally set a date for Summer 2018 but decided to postpone their nuptials.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Vicky explained: ‘We are putting the wedding back a year or two. We’ve been so stressed building our dream house and I haven’t been able to dedicate enough time to the wedding as well.

‘I don’t want to rush it and to be honest I don’t think I’m ready to be a wife yet. I’m loving being a fiancée. Being a fiancée is young and exciting. I’ve just come to terms with being 30.

‘I’m not ready to come to terms with being married yet as well. I want to enjoy my engagement for a few years,’ she added.

‘I have my whole life to be a wife so I want to give being a fiancée some loving for a few years too.’

Whenever the pair decide to get married, she is sure to make a stunning bride!

Words by Leanne Carr