Vicky Pattison has had a rough few weeks, but it seems she is keen to move on and show her ex John Noble what he’s missing by sharing several revealing snaps online.

In her latest Instagram post, Vicky poses up a storm for a mirror selfie and even decided to go braless for the occasion! Saucy!

The former Geordie Shore star showed off her slim figure and flashed a hint of cleavage as she sported a white dressing gown following a night out in London.

‘Night from the @parkplaza…’ the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner captioned the sultry snap.

And fans couldn’t wait to tell the 31-year-old how good she looked, with one commenting: ‘The most beautiful women I’ve laid eyes upon.’

‘You go girl! Looking fab as always,’ wrote another, while a third added: ‘Single you is glowing! Keep powering on through girl!’

It comes hours after Vic shared a picture during a night out with her pal, The Only Way Is Essex star, Pete Wicks.

Vicky, who is recently single after finding out her fiancé John Noble was pictured costing up to another woman, captioned the photo: ‘Legit the only man I can count on atm… (even if tonight was shite!!!) Love ya @p_wicks01 even if you are prettier than me!!!’

Following their cosy display on social media, fans rushed to the comments to tell her that they thought the pals would be great together, with one saying: ‘Looking like a handsome couple if you ask me.’

‘Your babies would have the glossiest hair,’ another jokingly remarked.

But this isn’t the first time that fans have speculated that there is chemistry between Vicky and Pete, after she branded him a “top sh**ger” during a recent night out with pals.

Sharing a video of him, she wrote: ‘Pride of Britain with my little agent Gemma and me pal Pete, top sh**ger.’

The pair briefly dated back in 2016, when their mutual friend Ferne McCann tried to set them up, although when things didn’t work out they decided to remain good friends.

Will these two be willing to give it another go?

Words by Becky Waldren