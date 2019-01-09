You tell 'em, lady!

Vicky Pattison is one Geordie babe who keeps it 100% real with followers.

Never one to shy away from sticking up for herself, the lovely lady often calls out mean comments left by trolls.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Vicky Pattison ignores ‘unfair negativity’ as she shows off incredible figure in sizzling swimsuit snaps

And it appears that Vicky’s feisty ways are (thankfully) not about to change anytime soon – as a recent batch of snaps from the 31-year-old will prove…

Currently residing in sun-drenched Mexico, Vics is enjoying a spot of winter sun as she celebrates the wedding of her sister Laura.

After her sister decided to tie the knot overseas, Vicky managed to find a fine excuse for a bit of an Instagram splurge – giving us major fitspo as she continues to share her series of sizzlin’ holiday snaps.

However, after the former Geordie Shore star decided to post some gorgeous snaps from Laura’s big day, Vicky was sadly met with a bout of criticism…

Posting a snap from the sandy nuptials, maid of honour Vicky stands next to her sister and a fellow bridesmaid as the trio struck a pose on the Mexican beach.

Captioning the shot, Vicky emotionally penned: ‘My ladies for life. I’m so lucky to know you both @laurajadamson and @sk_nowles!!

‘Congratulations to my darling Laura – no one deserves this more than you,’ she shared.

Despite the gorgeous photo, some followers have decided to critique Vicky for her choice of pose – as the Geordie babe stands slightly in front of her sister for the shot.

One person shared: ‘Why are you both stood in front of the bride like that? Surely it’s her day to shine?’

Another added: ‘You all look absolutely stunning but you’re practically covering the bride who is the main person?’

However, Vicky had no time for the unnecessary scrutiny – soon hitting back at the queries surrounding her pose.

‘That’s where my sister asked me to stand. Now, exactly way did you gain from that b**chy comment?,’ she chimed back.

Continuing, the best-loved star added: ‘Or were you hoping I’d say that I’m that attention hungry and desperate I couldn’t imagine the thought of my baby sister, the most important person in my life, having the focus on her for one day?!’

Adding this is the reason she often opts out of sharing personal snaps of family and friends, Vicky signed off the lengthy comment asking for people to stop ‘making something that should be wonderful and happy quite dark and negative’.

Keep doing you, lady!