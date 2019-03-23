Fans praised the reality TV star for being 'real'

We’re used to seeing Vicky Pattison looking pretty glam on social media, as she shares a string of bikini snaps or dolled up pictures for the gram.

But Vicky ditched the highlighter and concealer, as she took to Instagram to upload a bare-faced selfie.

After reviewing her habits on the social media site, the brunette beauty admitted that she was ‘disappointed’ with how she’d been portraying herself, telling her 4.2 million followers: ‘I was scrolling through my Instagram earlier (vapid I know) and I was disappointed with what I saw.’

She added: ‘It was awash with glossy images, campaign pictures and ads. Just my made up face and perfectly styled hair staring back at me.’

Although the 31-year-old admitted that it’s ‘nice’ to make a ‘real effort’, she revealed this isn’t actually her ‘reality’ and on a regular day, she doesn’t ‘wear a scrap of make up.’

She said: ‘I am more often than not a bit spotty and pale and usually pulling a silly face.’

The former Geordie Shore star concluded the lengthy post by apologising to her fans for not always being ‘honest’, as she vowed to make a change and show off her ‘moon face’ more often.

‘I always strive to be honest on here and it seems I have let it slip. But I promise it won’t happen again,’ she wrote.

Within seconds fans rushed to comment on the photo as they praised the reality TV star for being ‘real’.

‘If only more people showed the real them,’ one wrote adding a love-struck eyes emoji.

‘Keeping it real,’ another said.

‘Effing legend,’ a third wrote.

The toned down post comes after Vicky jetted off to Budapest, Hungary with her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan earlier this month.

The couple – who have been dating since January, following Vicky’s break-up from her ex-fiance John Noble – looked super loved up as they posed for photos together.

Speaking about their romance, Vicky recently let slip they got together after former The Only Way Is Essex star Ercan ‘slid into her DMs.’

‘We’ve followed each other for a long while on Instagram. It was one of those ones where you just follow good looking fellas,’ she said.

‘He [Ercan] slid into me DMs over Christmas and it’s gone from there. He’s lovely and fun.’

Well, it clearly worked! Maybe shooting our shot with Brad Pitt might not be such a bad idea after all…