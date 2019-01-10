This is awkward!

Vicky Pattison has issued a heartfelt apology to 2003 Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus after some comments she made five years ago.

The drama started when the Geordie Shore star shared a defiant message hitting back at cruel trolls who had mocked photos of her in a bikini during a trip to Mexico.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Vicky Pattison hits back with fiery message after fans notice THIS about her sister’s wedding day photos

But having seen the post, singer Michelle then shared her own social media photo, calling Vicky out on a news article which appeared in 2014.

The old post read: ‘There’s a Michelle McManus inside me dying to get out!’

‘Vicky Pattison gorges on pizza and chips despite her ‘constant fear’ of gaining weight.’

Michelle captioned the images: ‘Yes @vickypattison because you’ve never publicly body shamed anyone have you? Oh wait…’

While many fans were shocked by the post, 31-year-old Vicky has now been forced to speak out, insisting she ‘cannot apologise enough’.

She told the Daily Mail: ‘There are a lot of things I did five years ago that I’m not proud of.

‘And to be honest, I wouldn’t even recognise the girl I was back then.’

She then added: ‘I cannot apologise enough if my comments caused upset or hurt. I can guarantee even then it was not my intention, just my ignorance. I hope you accept my apology.’

This comes after former I’m A Celebrity winner Vicky shared a candid video of her bikini body yesterday, showing off her ‘rolls’ and ‘cellulite’ following some negative comments about recent paparazzi photos.

‘This is my body. I’m not perfect, but I don’t even know what perfect would look like,’ she said.

Vic then urged her followers to stop judging other people’s appearance, adding: ‘Please guys don’t do it, don’t body-shame, don’t troll. We’ve all got bits, curvy bits, wobbly bits, fat bits. Just love your bits.’