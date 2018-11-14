The Geordie babe looked calm and collected following a difficult week.
Currently bombarded with numerous allegations of a split, Vicky Pattison made a cool and composed appearance on today’s edition of This Morning – appearing to ditch her engagement ring for the interview.
Following the emergence of a video allegedly catching fiancé John Noble getting ‘flirty’ with a mystery lady, the future of Vicky and her man became uncertain.
More: Vicky Pattison shares cryptic message about ‘darkest times’ amid John Noble ‘flirty’ video drama
Choosing to rise above the speculation, the 30-year-old Geordie babe took to the ITV studios earlier today – putting on an ultra-breezy display amid the drama.
Looking as gorgeous as ever in a silk patterned shift dress, Vicky tellingly kept her accessories to a minimum – leaving her ring finger noticeably bare and diamond-less.
With her glossy locks styled into polished waves, the Newcastle native beamed with happiness as she opted for a neutral make-up look.
Joining her celebrity pal Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo on the This Morning sofa, Vicky snubbed any discussions about the hurtful footage of John – instead choosing to share some LOL’s with hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes.
Speaking of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! both former winners discussed the rigorous lock-down process enforced by ITV bosses on arrival to Oz.
‘The minute you land you get to make one last call and that’s you signing off and going into lock-down,’ Vicky said.
‘You’re in lockdown for a week, you don’t see anyone and all the celebs are in different hotels,’ agreed Toff.
It’s so great to see Vicky in such good spirits after an undoubtedly difficult week.
Following the emergence of the questionable footage of her husband-to-be, sources close to the reality babe claimed she was ‘heartbroken’.
Regarding the footage, an eyewitness told The Sun: ‘It was shocking to see John behaving in the way he was.
‘He was acting like a single man and didn’t care about who saw.’
Sending Vicky our very best during this tricky time.