The Geordie babe looked calm and collected following a difficult week.

Currently bombarded with numerous allegations of a split, Vicky Pattison made a cool and composed appearance on today’s edition of This Morning – appearing to ditch her engagement ring for the interview.

Following the emergence of a video allegedly catching fiancé John Noble getting ‘flirty’ with a mystery lady, the future of Vicky and her man became uncertain.

Choosing to rise above the speculation, the 30-year-old Geordie babe took to the ITV studios earlier today – putting on an ultra-breezy display amid the drama.

Looking as gorgeous as ever in a silk patterned shift dress, Vicky tellingly kept her accessories to a minimum – leaving her ring finger noticeably bare and diamond-less.

With her glossy locks styled into polished waves, the Newcastle native beamed with happiness as she opted for a neutral make-up look.

Joining her celebrity pal Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo on the This Morning sofa, Vicky snubbed any discussions about the hurtful footage of John – instead choosing to share some LOL’s with hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes. Speaking of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! both former winners discussed the rigorous lock-down process enforced by ITV bosses on arrival to Oz. ‘The minute you land you get to make one last call and that’s you signing off and going into lock-down,’ Vicky said.