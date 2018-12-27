The ex-Geordie Shore star took to social media to share her feelings on Boxing Day.

The festive season can be an emotional time, especially for those who have lost a loved one. Yesterday, Jungle Queen Vicky Pattison shared an emotional tribute to close pal Pete Burns, who passed away this summer.

A toxicology report confirmed last Friday that Pete, aged 37, collapsed as a result of an MDMA overdose, while on a night out with friends.

In the photo shared by Vicky, Newcastle bar boss Pete can be seen smiling next to the telly fave, with the caption reading: ‘I think the hardest part of losing someone, isn’t having to say goodbye- but rather learning to live without them.

‘Always trying to fill the void, the emptiness that’s left inside your heart when they go.’

‘I just wanted to take this opportunity to say @mrpaulburns1 I love you so much!!! And me and the girls, and so many more people, miss you everyday and will never stop thinking of you!!!

‘RIP My love I’m lost entirely without you.’

Fans were quick to reply to Vicky’s post expressing their sympathy.

One wrote: ‘Lovely words babe x’. While another said, ‘I understand what you’re going through @vickypattison I lost my dad in Sept 2017 and it still doesn’t get any easier and I don’t think it ever will. The hardest part it getting through each day without him 💕💕’

Vicky has spoken before about her grief for friend Pete; in particular, her guilt over the circumstances surrounding her ‘incredibly funny and warm and charismatic’ friend’s death.

On the Jeremy Vine show, she said: ‘Back in the summer, my best friend passed away very suddenly. His heart just stopped beating. Unfortunately, I wasn’t with him at the time, which was something that I don’t think I’ll ever truly forgive myself for…

‘Having said that there was nothing I could have done if I had been there. He was so vibrant and full of life. He was incredibly funny and warm and charismatic…

‘It was a loss not just for me and his family, but – and I’m not being bias here – for the entire North East.’

Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time, Vicky.