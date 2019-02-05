The Geordie Shore star has opened up about a potential new romance

After ending her engagement to ex John Noble last year, now Vicky Pattison has revealed she’s getting back in the dating game.

Unfortunately, while fans of the Geordie Shore star saw her hanging out with TOWIE’s Pete Wicks on her recent reality show ‘The Break Up’ – Vic has now revealed why these two will never be anything more than friends.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Vicky Pattison suffers more heartache as she pens emotional tribute to her ‘wonderful’ grandma

Speaking to us exclusively at the launch of her Goddiva clothing line, 31-year-old Vicky confessed: ‘Everyone would love us to get with Pete, but I’m not his type and he’s not mine.

‘He has better hair than me… and I think we’d kill each other if we were in a relationship.’

Confessing their friendship is too important to jeopardise, she continued: ‘I love him so much as a friend I think maybe I’d be scared to tarnish it, because let’s have it right I haven’t got the best track record with the lads have I?

‘So I’d probably end up losing him and that’s not a chance I’m willing to take. He’s too important.’

But despite Vicky insisting she’d never go on a date with the 29-year-old Essex hunk, there’s someone who is desperate for the reality pair to get together – and that’s her mum Caroll.

‘I’d been broke up with my ex a couple of weeks, and my mam was like “you know who’s single?” and I was like “who?” and she was like “Pete Wicks”,’ Vicky confessed.

The star continued: ‘My sister has a little Chihuahua – Boo – and he hates everyone. And she went, “When Pete met Boo, he loved him”.’

Following her brutal split from John – after videos emerged of him getting cosy with multiple women in Dubai – now Vicky is rumoured to be dating Ercan Ramadan, who appeared in ITVBe spin-off The Only Way Is Marbs.

Opening up about her love live, the star told us: ‘I’m hoping for something to happen organically, I am ready to be loved. I’m in a position to find someone who does love us. I’m excited about what the future holds but I’m in no rush.’

Dating aside, Vicky has recently launched a brand new ‘Fluorescence’ collection with Goddiva which includes a whole host of vibrant jumpsuits, asymmetric midi’s and figure-hugging gowns.

Speaking about the exciting project, Vicky said: ‘I’ve always struggled trying to force my quite curvy body into things that are just geared for smaller women.

‘This collection is totally different, we’ve decided to make something all encompassing and inclusive for women of every different shape of every size.

‘I want to encourage women to be bold, adventurous, strong and brave and love who they are – and that’s what the idea behind the range was.’

Vicky Pattison x Goddiva SS19, available online at Goddiva.co.uk from 11th February 2019 #VPxGoddiva.