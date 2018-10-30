LOL!

Vicky Pattison took a playful swipe at her pal Pete Wicks last night as they both attended the Pride of Britain Awards.

TOWIE star Pete has had his fair few of rather public relationships – including Megan McKenna and recent ex Shelby tribble – and his BFF Vic couldn’t wait to poke fun at the Lothario.

Speaking to her followers on Instagram, 30-year-old Vicky said: ‘Pride of Britain with my little agent Gemma and with me pal Pete, top sh*****.’

As she zoomed in on Pete’s face, the star burst into embarrassed laughter before covering his face in his hands.

In another video, 29-year-old Pete can be seen hanging out with Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead while Vic joked in the background: ‘They’re sh*****!’, before writing on the clip, ‘#topsh*****’.

Other celebs who were on the guest list at the Pride of Britain Awards included the likes of Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Peter Andre and Robbie Williams.

Love Island pair Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson also put on a loved up display as they strutted down the red carpet arm in arm.

And blonde beauty Megan risked an awkward run-in with Essex boy Pete after rumours they ‘enjoyed’ a night out together after the Animal Hero Awards last month.

The report claims the duo snuck away from their group of mutual friends, winding up in the strip club Stringfellows alone.

A source revealed: ‘Megan and Pete hit it off from the moment they first started talking… as the night progressed they’d both had a lot to drink and were having fun – going from an award ceremony to a club and then a strip bar.’

Before adding: ‘Megan loves Wes so has insisted to close friends that nothing happened between her and Pete.’

But it looks like Love Island finalists Meg and Wes were keen to ignore the rumours, as they looked happier than ever. Aw!