Vicky recently admitted she has gained weight

Vicky Pattison has reportedly been diagnosed with a rare eating disorder after opening up about her weight.

The former Geordie Shore star is said to suffer from a condition called nocturnal sleep-related eating disorder (NS-RED) – which means she eats in the middle of the night with no recollection of doing so.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Vicky Pattison reveals painful sunburn after stripping down for sizzling swimsuit snap: ‘Instagram vs reality!’

‘Vicky goes to bootcamps about three times a year, regularly exercises and watches what she eats — in the daytime. So to discover her body is betraying her at night has come as such a blow,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘She would put on about half a stone and couldn’t figure out why. Then one morning she saw the detritus of a 3am blowout and worked it out, and has now been diagnosed with NS-RED.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The source added: ‘But she has overcome greater obstacles than this and is determined to beat it.’

Vicky’s reported diagnosis comes after she opened up in a candid post on Instagram, revealing that recent weight-gain is ‘getting her down’, admitting she had binged on a whole packet of Doritos crisps during her sleep.

She said: ‘I have a chest infection that I haven’t been able to shake and it’s making me cranky, I’m lonely, I’ve gained weight recently & it’s getting me down no matter how much I pretend I’m ok with it.

‘I’m going to the baftas for the first time on Sunday & I’m so nervous that I won’t fit in or look as good as everyone else I’m losing sleep over it.

‘I’m overwhelmed in the world I’m in, i ate Doritos last night in my sleep (yes I sleep eat) I miss my mam, i’m sick of living out of a suitcase, I’m drowning in these thoughts and I don’t feel inspirational.’