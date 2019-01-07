Vicky Pattison ignores ‘unfair negativity’ as she shows off incredible figure in sizzling swimsuit snaps

Starting the New Year with a well-deserved batch of Vitamin D, Vicky Pattison has managed to secure her position as swimwear queen (once again) during a sun-drenched trip to Mexico.

Having jetted off to the sunny resort with her close friends, the 31-year-old has been supplying fans with a series of sizzlin’ snaps – reminding us exactly why she’s our number one source of fitspo.

Despite our delight at the sexy snaps, however, the Geordie babe has been forced to issue a defiant statement after receiving a bout of totally unnecessary criticism for the bikini shots…

Sharing some footage of herself enjoying a poolside cocktail, the reality babe toasted to her vacay in a white one-piece swimsuit.

‘So unfortunately I woke up this morning to quite a bit of negativity and hate on some of my pictures and I just felt so incredibly frustrated!!,’ Vicky captioned the post.

Continuing, the former Geordie Shore star added: ‘Yes I’m on holiday and I’m posting a lot in swimwear but howay, I’d post in a tracksuit if I thought it would keep you happy…’

Signing off the post, Vicky finally added that she hoped her followers would begin channelling ‘love, positivity, self love, appreciation of others and acceptance this year’.

Cheers to 2019 and to nothing but love and positivity… 🥂 So unfortunately I woke up this morning to quite a bit of negativity and hate on some of my pictures and I just felt so incredibly frustrated!! Social media could be an amazing place where we motivate each other, compliment each other, support, share love and experiences but instead people use it to criticise to spread bitterness and bile and I’m just abit over it!! Yes I’m on holiday and I’m posting a lot in swimwear but howay, I’d post in a tracksuit if I thought it would keep you happy but the people I’m referring to would find something to whinge about if I covered up aswell! (Also I’d sweat my tits off and I paid for them so they’re going nowhere if I can help it!) 😂🙈🍒 Also, I’ve chosen to post videos/boomerangs just to fully emphasise that this is my shape- my body isn’t perfect- and after Christmas, my baileys addiction, plus 10 days all inclusive I’ll certainly be on my way to resembling a fridge with arms but that’s ok!!Because not only is that life and I’ve enjoyed myself but also I like my curves- I have boobs and a bum and i am not going to apologise about this?! Ps I take around 75 pics before I get ‘the pic’ btw and agonise over my angles too… (I’m human don’t judge.. LOL!) Let’s channel love, positivity, Self love, appreciation of others and acceptance this year eh?! Especially between females- Cos pettiness ain’t cute huns… and remember we rise by lifting others. Have a great day everyone 💙

Refusing to let the unfair scrutiny get her down, Vicky was soon back to her usual sizzling antics – posting a range of new snaps as she lapped up the winter sun.

In one snap, the best-loved babe lounged back on her sunbed – revealing she was feeling ‘so blessed’.

‘2019 is going to be an amazing year,’ Vicky shared.

In another snap, the lovely lady curled up with a tall glass of something yummy – confirming that today’s choice of refreshment had been a ‘Bahamama’.

‘And yes, it does look like I have a T-Rex arm… They’re actually average length in real life so I’m cool with it… I’m also abit (very) lit,’ VP joked.

Bahamama is today’s cocktail choice.. 🍹 And yes, it does look like I have a T-Rex arm… They’re actually average length in real life so I’m cool with it 😂💃🏻 I’m also abit (very) lit… 😂🔥

