Starting the New Year with a well-deserved batch of Vitamin D, Vicky Pattison has managed to secure her position as swimwear queen (once again) during a sun-drenched trip to Mexico.

Having jetted off to the sunny resort with her close friends, the 31-year-old has been supplying fans with a series of sizzlin’ snaps – reminding us exactly why she’s our number one source of fitspo.

Despite our delight at the sexy snaps, however, the Geordie babe has been forced to issue a defiant statement after receiving a bout of totally unnecessary criticism for the bikini shots…

Sharing some footage of herself enjoying a poolside cocktail, the reality babe toasted to her vacay in a white one-piece swimsuit.

‘So unfortunately I woke up this morning to quite a bit of negativity and hate on some of my pictures and I just felt so incredibly frustrated!!,’ Vicky captioned the post.

Continuing, the former Geordie Shore star added: ‘Yes I’m on holiday and I’m posting a lot in swimwear but howay, I’d post in a tracksuit if I thought it would keep you happy…’

Signing off the post, Vicky finally added that she hoped her followers would begin channelling ‘love, positivity, self love, appreciation of others and acceptance this year’.

Refusing to let the unfair scrutiny get her down, Vicky was soon back to her usual sizzling antics – posting a range of new snaps as she lapped up the winter sun.

In one snap, the best-loved babe lounged back on her sunbed – revealing she was feeling ‘so blessed’.

‘2019 is going to be an amazing year,’ Vicky shared.

In another snap, the lovely lady curled up with a tall glass of something yummy – confirming that today’s choice of refreshment had been a ‘Bahamama’.

‘And yes, it does look like I have a T-Rex arm… They’re actually average length in real life so I’m cool with it… I’m also abit (very) lit,’ VP joked.

Keep doing you, lady!