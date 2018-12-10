Vicky Pattison flaunts cleavage in sexy floral bikini as she checks herself into ‘self care’ retreat

John Noble who?

Everyone’s favourite Geordie reality star Vicky Pattison has proved that it’s onwards and upwards following her split from former fiancé John Noble.

Flashin’ lights… ✨ Spending an evening in the spa at @juicemasterretreats… Perfect way to end a perfect first day. I caught up on some much needed sleep, read a little, went to the gym and played throwball (don’t ask- an aggressive and intense mix of basketball, netball and football with not a lot of rules that I feel lucky to have walked away unscathed from.. 😂😍) Oh and had my favourite soup for dinner too: sweet tomato and red pepper 🍅🌶 I’m looking forward to tomorrow. To going on a hike, doing some yoga, some spinning and maybe just feeling a little stronger too 💕 Swimwear is @asos and while I’m at it I can’t even take credit for the boobs either… They’re @myacosmeticsurgery 😂🍉

Taking to Instagram the 31-year-old showed off her svelte figure in a floral bikini, revealing that she had checked herself in to the Juicy Oasis Botique Health Retreat & Spa in Portugal for a much needed spot of R&R.

Captioning the snap she wrote: ‘Spending an evening in the spa @juicemasteretreats…Perfect way to end a perfect day.’

The venue describes itself as a “retreat where you are taken on a very unique ‘mind and body seven day journey’ to fully recharge, reboot and inspire you.”

And with cheating rumours surrounding her ex still likely to be fresh in her mind, we can certainly see the appeal of getting away from it all.

Vicky’s post attracted more than 40,000 likes and fans couldn’t wait to praise the star.

One simply wrote: ‘Wow!!!’

While another added: ‘Love your bikini @VickyPattison’

In an earlier emotional post Vicky revealed why she was heading to the the spa resort, writing: ‘I’ve put my all into keeping going these last few weeks and now I need to accept that I need to go somewhere that is good for my soul and rest.

‘So off I go for some down time and self-care.’

Other celeb spa attendees include former TOWIE star Lauren Goodyear, who’s no stranger to the ups and downs of having a relationship in the spotlight.

I can finally reveal for the last 21 days I set myself a challenge and contacted @jasonvale And booked myself into his retreat for a pure body and mind detox cleanse! I have lost “1 stone and 4lbs” = 18lbs through pure juicing , hikes also some training and either a small salad or soup of an evening!! I’m not going lie it’s been very challenging but the most rewarding thing I have ever done! I feel powerful and my skin is tanned and glowing the whites in my eyes are sparkling ! My internal body is now healed and my clothes are 2 Big! Thank you so much @jasonvale this is something I am def continuing and I highly recommend to everyone. it’s just not about weight loss it’s the most natural healing thing you can do to cleanse your body with!!! I am now ready … let’s have ya LG 😘

Former Eastenders Star Samantha Womack – aka Ronnie Mitchell – also revealed how she got back her zen after a spell at Oasis.

Just getting my early morning ginger and lemon 🍋 drink and there you are on the wall Sam looking absolutely fantastic ☀️🍋🍊🍎🍐🌶🌽

Vicky’s split from John Noble was confirmed last November after just over two years together following alleged images of him partying with a bevvy of women in Durham.

The seemingly loved-up pair had only announced their engagement months earlier in July.