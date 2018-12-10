Vicky Pattison flaunts cleavage in sexy floral bikini as she checks herself into ‘self care’ retreat

John Noble who?

Everyone’s favourite Geordie reality star Vicky Pattison has proved that it’s onwards and upwards following her split from former fiancé John Noble.

Taking to Instagram the 31-year-old showed off her svelte figure in a floral bikini, revealing that she had checked herself in to the Juicy Oasis Botique Health Retreat & Spa in Portugal for a much needed spot of R&R.

Captioning the snap she wrote: ‘Spending an evening in the spa @juicemasteretreats…Perfect way to end a perfect day.’

The venue describes itself as a “retreat where you are taken on a very unique ‘mind and body seven day journey’ to fully recharge, reboot and inspire you.”

And with cheating rumours surrounding her ex still likely to be fresh in her mind, we can certainly see the appeal of getting away from it all.

Vicky’s post attracted more than 40,000 likes and fans couldn’t wait to praise the star.

One simply wrote: ‘Wow!!!’

While another added: ‘Love your bikini @VickyPattison’

In an earlier emotional post Vicky revealed why she was heading to the the spa resort, writing: ‘I’ve put my all into keeping going these last few weeks and now I need to accept that I need to go somewhere that is good for my soul and rest.

‘As they say at @juicemasterretreats, “sometimes the only way to move forward is to retreat.”

‘So off I go for some down time and self-care.’

Other celeb spa attendees include former TOWIE star Lauren Goodyear, who’s no stranger to the ups and downs of having a relationship in the spotlight.

Former Eastenders Star Samantha Womack – aka Ronnie Mitchell – also revealed how she got back her zen after a spell at Oasis.

Vicky’s split from John Noble was confirmed last November after just over two years together following alleged images of him partying with a bevvy of women in Durham.

The seemingly loved-up pair had only announced their engagement months earlier in July.