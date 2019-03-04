This is so cute!

Vicky Pattison’s new romance appears to be going strong as she packed on the PDA with boyfriend Ercan Ramadan during a romantic mini break to Budapest.

The 31-year-old only confirmed their relationship a few weeks ago but it appears to have stepped up a notch as they have already jetted off on holiday together.

Vicky delighted fans by sharing a string of adorable photos of her and Ercan during their trip to Hungary’s capital.

Taking to her Instagram account, the I’m A Celebrity winner can be seen cuddling up to her beau with a giant grin on her face as they appeared to take a boozy river boat cruise.

Sharing a sweet snap of the couple, Vicky captioned it: ‘Budapest… you’re the buda-best… 😂😍📸 @ercan_ram you’re alright too mind 😂💁🏻‍♀️.’

The couple also spent an afternoon at The Zoo Café, sharing a number of adorable images of them posing with a variety of animals including a snake and a bearded dragon.

And that’s not the only shots the happy couple have posted, as Newcastle native Vic has kept her fans updated on their getaway with some hilarious videos as well.

Showing the escalation of their last day in the city, Vicky and Ercan spent the morning drinking hot chocolate before downing some boozy drinks in a bar.

Vicky even threw her empty plastic cup at her beau’s head after she beat him to the finish line and downed her drink first.

Captioning the montage, Vicky said: ‘The escalation of our last day/night in Budapest… 😂

‘I’ve honestly had such a wonderful time and would recommend it to anyone! The perfect city break! We met so many lovely people and barely scraped the surface for all the amazing things to do and see!

‘Also, THANKYOU for being a great travel buddy @ercan_ram!! I’m very sad to be going home… 😂😩✈️ (my liver is thrilled it might finally get a rest however! #miserableorgan).’

Vicky even treated fans to a sizzling snap of her in a black swimsuit as she took some time to relax in her hotel’s spa before they headed home on Sunday.

Vicky’s surprising PDA had fans rushing to comment on Instagram, with one writing: ‘Man this makes me HAPPY😭.’

Another said: ‘So glad you can find happiness.’

While a third added: ‘You deserve happiness as much as anyone on this planet, nice to see you looking your happy self again xx.’

Vicky’s new romance comes after she split from ex John Noble in November last year after he was caught ‘all over’ multiple women while on a boys trip to Dubai.