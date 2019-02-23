Oh dear!

Vicky Pattison is reportedly set to face a court battle with her ex John Noble.

According to insiders, her former finance – who she split from last year – is demanding a cash sum from the reality TV star, after moving out of the house they bought together in Newcastle before their break up.

John is said to be after his share of the money he invested in the property.

However, its since been claimed that he stopped paying his half of the mortgage when he moved out of the property, which Vicky now lives in alone.

The source said: ‘Vicky and John bought the house together a year ago, and both paid into the mortgage and to decorate it.

‘But when he packed up and moved out after the split, he stopped the payments. Now, he’s demanding way more money than he ever paid into the house from Vicky, saying it’s what he’s owed.

The insider added to The Sun: ‘She’s desperate to cut all ties with him and wants to keep the house, so has made him a very generous offer. But he’s rejected it and asked for a huge amount of money.’

John has reportedly told said that he’ll take his ex to court in order to get his money.

‘Vicky wants this all over with and just feels that John is being entirely unreasonable with his requests. She feels she’s been very fair with all things considered,’ the source said.

It follows the couple’s shock split last year, after John was pictured getting cosy with another woman in Dubai in November.

Vicky is now dating former The Only Way Is Essex star Ercan Ramadan, and seems to have put her relationship with John well behind her.

During a recent interview, Vicky – who documented the split on her TLC show The Breakup – admitted she’s still in contact with her ex, as they share a home together, however, she hasn’t felt the urge to ‘see him.’

She said: ‘I don’t think about him anymore. I don’t know that man. He’s rang me a couple of times since. Unfortunately we own a house together.

‘He’s very keen to get the money out of this house and have his ring back and just wanting to move on with his life. I think the ring is cursed, mate.’

The former Geordie shore star added: ‘I haven’t wanted to see him, it’s still very raw and very sore and the thought of sitting down with him to discuss our financials is making me very anxious and very stressed. I don’t think I’m ready for that.’

Aww – we hope you get it sorted, Vick!