Vic is showing ex John what he's missing

Vicky Pattison has proved she’s able to bounce back from anything after sharing some incredible new photos on Instagram.

The Geordie Shore star hit the headlines last month when she went through a pretty public break up with fiancé John Noble.

But keen to get away from the drama, 31-year-old Vic recently fled to a health retreat and has now given fans a glimpse of what she’s been up to.

FYI it mostly involves looking absolutely amazing in a bikini…

Posing in a luxury swimming pool, the first photo sees Vic wearing a pink swimsuit with large cutouts giving a peek of her toned stomach.

The reality star hilariously captioned the snap: ‘What you lookin’ at?! 😂💕 Quads and bi’s coming along I suppose…

‘Before I destroy EVERYTHING in December with mountains of pigs in blankets, gallons of baileys, an obscene amount of cheese and ALL THE QUALITY STREET THAT EVER LIVED!! 😂😍🐷.’ We feel you, bring on the Christmas chocolate…

Earlier in the day, the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner posted another photo which sees her enjoying her relaxing break, this time in an orange bikini.

‘Orange everything: bikini, hot tub and skin… #yolo 😂,’ she wrote next to the smokin’ hot pic, before revealing she’d spent the day hiking and reading Michelle Obama’s autobiography.

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the amazing photos, as one said: ‘You’re looking awesome! All the hard work is paying off! Go you!’

‘Vicky, smashing it!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,’ said another, while a third added: ‘You are absolutely smashing it! I am loving your honesty, positivity and sassy pictures. Stay strong babe, your gorgeous and deserve more ❤️’

This comes after Vicky revealed she was ‘completely done both physically and mentally’ after her fiance John was filmed getting cosy with multiple women during a trip to Dubai.

Sharing an inspirational quote on Instagram last week which read ‘she is strong but she is tired’, Vic added the caption: ‘I’m completely done both physically and mentally. I’ve put my all into keeping going these last few weeks and now I need to accept that I need to go somewhere that is good for my soul and rest.’

Luckily, the telly star is now enjoying some downtime with her mum in Portugal at a fitness retreat.

Hope you feel better, Vic!