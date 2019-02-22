Shy?!

Vicky Pattison gave fans a Thursday treat as she stripped down to her underwear for a sultry bed selfie last night.

The 31-year-old showed off her sun-kissed glow from her recent trip to Dubai as she posed on all fours, highlighting her ample assets as she joked about being too ‘shy’ for photos.

Wearing a full face of make-up and tiny grey bra, Vicky grinned as she stretched her perfectly manicured hand out as if she was trying to push a camera away from taking her photo.

Captioning the image, she wrote on Instagram: ‘No pictures!!!! I’m shy…’ followed by a crying with laughter face and camera emoji.

Fans quickly rushed to compliment Vicky on her photo, with one person commenting: ‘Super stunning once again babe.’

Another added: ‘OMG like seriously how r u so pretty I think everyone can agree x’ while a third gushed: ‘You must be one of the hottest women on the planet.’

And a fourth added: ‘Stunning picture of a Vicky what an amazing figure you have.’

Vicky’s ‘shy’ bed selfie comes after she shared a far more revealing snap of her well earned pamper session on Wednesday.

Vic can be seen lying down on a massage table wearing nothing but a towel over her bottom half.

With her long hair in loose waves, the reality star looks incredible as she wrote: ‘Spa night… I’ve had a busy couple of days so I thought I’d treat myself to a midweek pamper.’

This comes after Vicky recently jetted to Dubai for a winter break with her pals following a turbulent year which saw her break up with fiancé John Noble.

And while enjoying her sun-soaked trip, the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! winner finally went public with her new boyfriend Ercan Ramadan.

Posting a sweet snap of the couple on Instagram, she wrote: ‘Everything has changed, and yet I’m more me than I have ever been…’