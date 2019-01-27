Hell hath no fury…

Vicky Pattison has given her most explosive interview yet about the demise of her relationship with ex-fiancé John Noble.

The TV star has branded her ex ‘desperate, sleazy, creepy’ in a candid chat following their very public break-up after he was pictured getting cosy with a mystery woman during a holiday to Dubai last year.

‘He should have been embarrassed, ashamed and disgusted in himself that he’d do that to the woman he claimed to love and want to have kids with,’ she told Fabulous magazine.

‘And there he was in a club, unable to keep his hands off any lass who walked past him. Desperate, sleazy, creepy.’

Vicky added: ‘I hate him. I know that sounds so vindictive and aggressive but I do.

‘He broke my heart! I’m mad, I’m hurt and I’m angry.

‘With every single picture that came out that week, my heart broke a little bit more.’

The former couple have had no contact, other than a few phone calls, since their split, with Vicky admitting John’s betrayal has left her ‘numb’.

‘I just felt the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life,’ Vicky confessed. ‘You can say what you want about me, but I can’t hurt other people – the guilt I feel when I’m short with someone or I snap… I couldn’t imagine hurting the person I’m supposed to love.

‘I couldn’t have even looked at another man, so to do what he’s done to me has left me numb.’

Despite her words, Vicky did admit that she would have considered rekindling their relationship if he had apologised for his antics.

‘For the first two weeks, if he’d walked through the door and thrown himself at my mercy and said “I’m so sorry, I’ve made a mistake…” I would’ve wanted to have taken him back. I wouldn’t have, but I’d have wanted to.’