Poor Vicky!

After a difficult few weeks, it looks like Vicky Pattison has officially split with her fiancé John Noble.

The Geordie Shore star’s romance hit the rocks after businessman John was videoed ‘grinding’ on two women during a holiday to Dubai.

And following Vicky’s admission that she felt ‘heartbroken and humiliated’, now the 31-year-old has reportedly announced herself single once more.

‘Vicky and John are officially over,’ a source told the Daily Mail.

They continued: ‘She is concentrating on her busy work schedule and surrounding herself with positivity, friends and family…

‘It’s been a difficult couple of weeks but she is moving on with her life and looking forward to the future.’

Vicky and John were first snapped on a date in the X Factor audience back in October 2016, but they already dated 10 years prior to that when she was just 20.

But following their relationship break down, the I’m A Celebrity winner recently revealed she was ‘heartbroken’ in a lengthy Instagram post about ‘lies’ and ‘crippling humiliation’.

Next to a photo of herself, Vic wrote: ‘The worst thing is that the person who made you feel so special yesterday can make you feel so truly low and unwanted today.

‘The brave face tour continues! As always, THANKYOU for your warmth and kindness. I do not deserve it.’

The reality star also hinted she was single after she appeared on This Morning alongside best pal Ferne McCann without her wedding ring.

This comes after it was reported that Geordie star Vicky had been filming a reality show around her wedding in the weeks before they split.

According to the The Daily Mail, the TLC show as it was originally intended has now been cancelled, but Vicky will continue to film on her own.

‘Vicky and John had a wedding special confirmed and started filming just a few days before John went on the boys’ trip to Dubai,’ the insider said.

‘Obviously it was devastating for Vicky to have all this come out just after they started shooting. Vicky has decided to carry on filming with the crew. She’s a professional and didn’t want to let anyone down.’