The Geordie star looks incred!

Vicky Pattison has had a very busy few weeks with the launch of her new fashion collection and debut of her own reality show.

But the Geordie Shore star looks to be taking a well-earned break from work, as she treated herself to a trip to the spa yesterday.

And obviously 31-year-old Vicky kept fans updated on her getaway as she shared a string of amazing photos from the pamper session.

In one snap, Vic can be seen lying down on the massage table wearing nothing but a towel over her bottom half.

With her long hair in loose waves, the reality star looks incredible as she wrote: ‘Spa night… I’ve had a busy couple of days so I thought I’d treat myself to a midweek pamper.’

After a ‘revitalising body scrub’ Vic then revealed her ‘skin is as smooth as a baby’s bum now!!!’

And obviously fans couldn’t wait to comment, as one said: ‘you look gorgeous.’

‘Enjoy petal you deserve it ❤️,’ said another, while a third added: ‘👀👀oh my word🔥🔥🔥’.

And a fourth simply penned: ‘You go girl!!’

Vicky then went on to share another sizzling snap, this time showing off her incredible figure while posing in a white robe.

Wearing nothing underneath the hotel gown, the Newcastle star can be seen standing in the mirror giving the camera her best pout.

This comes after Vicky recently jetted to Dubai for a winter break with her pals following a turbulent year which saw her break up with ex fiancé John Noble.

And while enjoying her sun-soaked trip, the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! winner finally went public with her new boyfriend Ercan Ramadan.

Posting a sweet snap of the couple on Instagram, she wrote: ‘Everything has changed, and yet I’m more me than I have ever been…’