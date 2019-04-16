Ouch! Looks like Vick forgot her factor 50…

Vicky Pattison took to Instagram today to share a super sultry bikini snap as she enjoyed an afternoon basking in the sunshine on her luxury Dubai getaway.

Lounging in a zebra print one piece and a pair of huge dark sunglasses, the Newcastle native appears to have holiday glamour totally down.

But it seems 31-year-old Vic may have forgotten the golden rule of sunbathing, sharing a second snap with her 4.2 million followers of some rather severe and VERY painful looking sunburn.

Finding the contrast of the two pics amusing, Vicky penned a hilarious caption, making fun of her holiday error.

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner wrote: ‘Instagram v Reality of a Brit abroad… 😂🙈😩🦞 Thought I was all smug with my sunnies and sexy swimsuit didn’t I?!! Then I go for 1 walk and underestimate the sun and LOOK WHAT HAPPENS??!

‘I look a t***… I look like I’m still wearing my vest. I’m the butt of every joke.. Kids, don’t be a fool, in the words of Baz Luhrmann: WEAR SUNSCREEN you t*t. I’ve paraphrased slightly 😂🙈.’

Many of the telly star’s celeb pals were quick to laugh along at her blunder with her, with Love Island’s Tyne-Lexy Clarson writing: ‘😂 that peels gonna be a gooden ♥️.’

Meanwhile Vicky’s loyal fans were sure to offer some helpful advice for healing sunburn, with many praising her social media honesty.

One follower commented: ‘Keeping it real on the gram 🙌🏼😂 on a serious note though the best thing for sunburn is sliced tomatoes 🍅 no joke xx,’ while another added: ‘Ouch hope you feel better soon, keep the aftersun in the fridge so when you put it on its heaven and cools right down 💕.’