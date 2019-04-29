Vic looks unreal!

Vicky Pattison is currently sunning herself on a luxury Dubai getaway, but has made sure to share some stunning swimsuit snaps with fans.

Relaxing on a sun lounger, the 31-year-old Geordie Shore star can be seen posing in a plunging blue one-piece and a pair of huge dark sunglasses.

As she sips on a fruity cocktail and shows off her tanned pins, Vic looks every inch a beach babe.

Alongside the sultry pic, the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner hilariously penned: ‘Matching my daiquiri to my swimsuit… ok, I’m going too far… Instagram you have ALOT to answer for…. 😂😍🍹👙.’

Fans were quick to praise Vicky on her mega glam vacay posing, with one penning: ‘STOP IT 🔥🔥🔥,’ while another added: ‘Dubai sights look alright 😉.’

It hasn’t all been poolside relaxation on Vicky’s sun soaked trip, which she proved when she shared a snap posing in the desert, perched on a giant quad bike.

Alongside the snap from her action packed afternoon, the telly star wrote: ‘Just a helm in a helmet.

‘It took ALOT for me to get back on a quad after my last experience… 😂🙈 but I’m so pleased I did!! Fabulous day riding round the desert’

Vicky even shared a deep message about her happiness, confirming that she is living her best life right now thanks to her past struggles.

Posting a simple photo of two glasses of wine in front of a beautiful Dubai sunset, the Newcastle native wrote: ‘Life is ironic. I didn’t realise it would take utter sadness to experience true happiness.’

Making a subtle nod to her heart breaking split with ex-fiancé John Noble that followed cheating claims, it seems Vicky is over the break up.

The pair split last year following claims that John got cosy with multiple women on holiday in Dubai, and Vicky is now rumoured to be dating TOWIE boy Ercan Ramadan.

The Essex reality star shared a love up snap of the pair sunbathing during the dreamy looking vacation, captioning the post: ‘What a day.’