Vicky Pattison shocks fans with bleach blonde hair in unrecognisable throwback: ‘I have no words!’

Is that you, Vicky?!

If Vicky Pattison knows how to do anything, it’s being an expert in keeping things real online.

Never afraid to hit back at online trolls or post a slightly less polished version of herself, the Geordie babe is our very favourite Instagrammer.

And, as expected, Vicky’s participation in the current #10yearchallenge online trend has been as delightful as the rest of her social media account.

View this post on Instagram

That’s it… Last day of the holiday!!! And because I’ve spent 10 days walloping burgers, fajitas, margaritas and strawberry daiquiris I am in desperate need of some routine, balance and health in my life! You guys all know I joined Hartleys #team10cal again this January after relying on these little rascals HEAVILY last year and just cos I love ‘em!!! So I’m looking forward to getting home, getting back into the gym, eating right and avoiding those naughty post dinner 8pm diet wobbles with the help of these 10cal jelly pots!!! This is my new favourite flavour Apple and Watermelon and its dreamy! Oh and how cute is my matching @sunnylifeaustralia visor?!! 😂😍🍉🍏 #icarriedawatermelon #twatinahat #ad

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

Throwing it back to where it all began, Vicky, now 31-years-old, has posted a side by side shot of herself and a very fresh faced 21-year-old.

Yet to embrace her trademark glossy brown locks, baby Vicky sports a bleached blonde crop for the vintage shot.

‘I’ve caved to peer pressure… #10yearchallenge I have nothing else to say…. I’m just going to leave this here 😂🙈😩,’ Vicky captioned the throwback snap.

As expected, fans have been very quick to comment on the throwback.

‘Wow I have no words! How gorgeous you look now 😍,’ commented one follower, whilst another added: ‘You’re like a fine wine. You get better with age @vickypattison 😘.’

‘You’ve done so well for yourself, made us girls proud👊🏼,’ a third posted.

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for the former Geordie Shore babe, having cut off her relationship with former fiancé John Noble after some suspicious footage emerged following his break in Dubai.

Despite a rocky end to her engagement, VP appears to have thrown fate back into the hands of cupid – having hinted at her return to the dating scene.

Hinting at her newly single love life, Vicky shared a meme reading: ‘Getting back into the dating into the dating scene is hard for me in that I have to shave my legs AND stay up past 10.’

View this post on Instagram

Plus it’s cold outside and I’m in a pretty serious relationship with gin. And I could never be disloyal 😂💁🏻‍♀️ #oldladyproblems

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

Jokingly,Vicky captioned the snap: ‘Plus it’s cold outside and I’m in a pretty serious relationship with gin. And I could never be disloyal 😂💁🏻♀️ #oldladyproblems’

We feel ‘ya, Vicky!