Is that you, Vicky?!

If Vicky Pattison knows how to do anything, it’s being an expert in keeping things real online.

Never afraid to hit back at online trolls or post a slightly less polished version of herself, the Geordie babe is our very favourite Instagrammer.

And, as expected, Vicky’s participation in the current #10yearchallenge online trend has been as delightful as the rest of her social media account.

Throwing it back to where it all began, Vicky, now 31-years-old, has posted a side by side shot of herself and a very fresh faced 21-year-old.

Yet to embrace her trademark glossy brown locks, baby Vicky sports a bleached blonde crop for the vintage shot.

‘I’ve caved to peer pressure… #10yearchallenge I have nothing else to say…. I’m just going to leave this here 😂🙈😩,’ Vicky captioned the throwback snap.

As expected, fans have been very quick to comment on the throwback.

‘Wow I have no words! How gorgeous you look now 😍,’ commented one follower, whilst another added: ‘You’re like a fine wine. You get better with age @vickypattison 😘.’

‘You’ve done so well for yourself, made us girls proud👊🏼,’ a third posted.

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for the former Geordie Shore babe, having cut off her relationship with former fiancé John Noble after some suspicious footage emerged following his break in Dubai.

Despite a rocky end to her engagement, VP appears to have thrown fate back into the hands of cupid – having hinted at her return to the dating scene.

Hinting at her newly single love life, Vicky shared a meme reading: ‘Getting back into the dating into the dating scene is hard for me in that I have to shave my legs AND stay up past 10.’

Jokingly,Vicky captioned the snap: ‘Plus it’s cold outside and I’m in a pretty serious relationship with gin. And I could never be disloyal 😂💁🏻♀️ #oldladyproblems’

We feel ‘ya, Vicky!