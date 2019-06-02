Paul died a year ago today

Vicky Pattison has shared a beautiful tribute to her late best friend, Paul Burns, who died suddenly one year ago today.

Admitting her life ‘hasn’t been the same’ since his tragic death, the former Geordie Shore star shared a sweet image of herself and Paul on Instagram, captioning it: ‘A year ago today… 💔

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain look ADORABLE as they celebrate Liverpool’s Champions League Final win

‘There’s nothing I can write or say that will do you justice. I want you to know that my life hasn’t been the same. That I’ve missed you everyday and that I’ve thought about you often.

‘That we talk about you all the time. That we still cry. Not always sad tears- sometimes happy ones- at our memories of you. We toast to you everytime we go out- and then always tell our favourite Paul stories. We all have different ones.’

She added: ‘But there’s always a theme- you were the best person we knew and we consider it a privilege to have called you a friend.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘Paul Burns, you were too good for us and too good for this world. I’ll always love you.’

Last year, Vicky confirmed the sad news that Paul – who was dubbed ‘Mr Newcastle’ by his pals – passed away suddenly aged just 37.

Writing on Instagram she said: ‘I don’t know what to post. I don’t know what to say. But this seemed fitting. @mrpaulburns1 you are my best friend, my oldest friend and one of the most amazing people in the world.

‘I know I will never get over losing you and this still doesn’t feel real- I’m desperately just waiting for the moment I wake up from this nightmare.

‘The world will forever be less bright without you in it. But I suppose you were just too special. You were too good for us Paul and I hope they look after you in heaven.’

At an inquest into Paul’s death, coroner Karen Dilks said: ‘Given the evidence I have heard today it’s clear Paul Burns had no natural disease that could explain his death – the only significant finding was that of the toxicological findings of the level of MDMA.

‘The conclusion I must report is that it was a drug related death.’