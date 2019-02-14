Wow!

Vicky Pattison gave fans an eye-watering treat for Valentine’s Day as she treated them to a sexy impromptu photoshoot.

The TV star, who is celebrating her first Valentine’s with new boyfriend Ercan Ramadan, looked incredible in a sexy matching set from high street store New Look.

Posing on a hotel bed with a bouquet of red roses, Vicky matched the theme of love in a pair of lacy red knickers and matching bra, which left very little to the imagination.

She captioned the Instagram snap: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day from Dubai everyone… Underwear is @newlook. Hotel is @atlantisthepalm. Hair and makeup by my beautiful girl @doneby_sg.

‘Aaaannnnnd another one…. HAPPY VALENTINES EVERYONE!’, she wrote alongside a second stunning snapshot.

Sharing a third snap, she continued: ‘Last one I promise… Instagram versus Reality (I was trying to be sexy and I fell over- all I deserved really… T****r.)

‘Hope you all have an amazing Valentine’s Day!! Or Galentines day! Whatever you’re celebrating, whoever you’re celebrating with- I hope it’s lit and you show them how much they mean to you!!!’

Vicky’s stunning display comes as she lands back in the UK from a trip to Dubai to celebrate her first Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Ercan.

The couple have been dating for over a month, with Vicky confirming she is finally moving on from ex-fiancé John Noble earlier this month.

The TV personality told the Daily Mirror: ‘We are officially dating but it’s not love yet. I do still believe in love, though.

‘I have to or I would be very sad. I am worried about rebound, I want to make sure I’m doing things for the right reason and not just to feel better’.

Vicky split from John last November after he was spotted getting close to multiple women during a trip to Dubai.

Before her trip, Vicky admitted on Instagram that she was in two minds whether to holiday in the city that saw the end of her relationship.

She shared: ‘I could have quite easily never come to Dubai again- but I could never have missed this ones birthday!! And now I’m here I’m so glad I came.’