Wowza Vicky P!

If we could be bezzie mates with any famous lady, Vicky Pattison would be very top of the list.

Not only is she a proper laugh, but she’s also amazing fitness motivation and a full time ambassador for girl power!

Yup, simply amazing.

Vicky, 30, managed to give us major life envy once again, taking to Instagram to update fans on her holiday fun in the warmer climes of sunny Dubai.

Having visited the Middle East with her fiancé John Noble, Vics shared a series of snaps captured by her pal Adam Maggs.

Splashing around on an inflatable unicorn (whose name is Susan, FYI), the Newcastle native looks the picture of health and happiness.

Oh, and what a bod!

We hope Vicky didn’t have plans to keep her hair dry, as the snaps document her slowly toppling off Susan and into the ocean.

‘I’d say Instagram v reality but to be quite frank- I don’t know which one is which… Here is the evolution of Susan the Unicorn,’ she shared.

The Geordie babe jokingly added: ‘I almost got the hang of it- then I started showing off! Rookie mistake!’

At least you had a laugh, Vics!

Fans have been quick to comment on Vicky’s fun post.

‘You made that fall look so graceful babe! Glad to see our fave living her best life in Dubai,‘ said one.

Agreeing, another added: ‘Love you Vicky, your posts are so real!’

It’s so great to see Vicky on top form, after recent claims alluded to troubles in her relationship with John.