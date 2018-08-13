‘Is that even you?!’ Vicky Pattison shocks fans with ‘totally unrecognisable’ makeup-free snap in her bra

You won't believe it's the same person

TAGS:

Vicky Pattison has shocked fans with a recent snap she shared with her four million Instagram followers.

Vicky Pattison

In the sexy snap, the reality star, 30, can be seen with the same selfie pose in the same black bra smiling and pouting at the camera.

The only difference is, in the first picture she has no make up on and in the second shot she is all dolled up with a fresh Geordie tan.

And fans rushed to comment on the photo with many expressing their shock at just how different she looks in the before shot.

One fan wrote: ‘Can’t believe that’s the same person in the photos,’ with another adding: ‘Crikey Moses that looks like two different people.’

Another person jokingly commented: ‘Who is the other person.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

While many fans praised the Newcastle lass for sharing a bare faced photo online, with one fan commenting: ‘Love that you’re happy to share a make-up free pic!”

A second added: ‘I prefer the natural looking Vicky.’

More: Wow pics! Vicky Pattison shares incredible bikini snaps after vowing to ‘get her summer body back’

It’s not the first time the ex-Geordie Shore star – who’s set to marry her fiancé John Noble very soon – has posted such an honest selfie on her social media.

So, this is it guys… This is me. No make up, no edit, no filter, no nothing. I get freckles when I catch the sun- I used to hate them as a child but they’re all the rage now so I suppose I’m lucky! 😂😍 I still get spots like a teenager, when I’m tired, not eating right or hormonal and sometimes I have full on break outs- mostly round my chin. My lips seem small by today’s standards but they’re mine and I like them just fine. I don’t show my teeth an awful lot in pictures as I’m self conscious about the bottom ones- not because I’m miserable or trying to look sexy (I couldn’t if I tried! 😂🙈😩) I’m 30 so naturally I have a couple wrinkles creeping in- nothing major but the crows feet when I laugh are definitely a testament to how much fun I’ve had over the years. I don’t sleep so great- I’m always over thinking- so those bags under my eyes that vaguely resemble haemorrhoids are pretty much permanent. I’m pretty proud of my eyebrows but I really can’t take credit for them as it’s taken an army of people to train them like that! Oh and my hair is curly and fly away and super difficult to tame. 😂🙈 I am not perfect. I don’t even know what that would look like but I am pretty comfortable in my imperfect skin. And I just wanted to say that with so much negativity, false truth and unrealistic ideals and examples of perfection across social media- you don’t have to buy into it. We all try and put the best representation of ourselves forward on instagram- but it might not also be the full picture! So, don’t compare, don’t strive to compete with what other people have- the only person you should be trying to better is yourself yesterday. Do you. Be brave. Be different. Be your own kind of beautiful. Own those ‘imperfections’- as they make you who you are and you are one of a kind. Lots of love 💕

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

Vic is a big fan of promoting body confidence, and in a recent pic the 30-year-old posted a make-up free selfie along with an inspirational caption for her followers.

‘We all try and put the best representation of ourselves forward on Instagram- but it might not also be the full picture!’, she wrote next to the photo.

‘So, don’t compare, don’t strive to compete with what other people have- the only person you should be trying to better is yourself yesterday.’

We think you look great with or without make-up!

Words by Leanne Carr