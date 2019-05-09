Vic has opened up with a heartfelt message...

Vicky Pattison has taken to social media to share a super honest post with fans, speaking out on the pressures of social media.

Admitting she is ‘sad’ and ‘lonely’ after gaining weight, the former Geordie Shore star opened up about her struggles in the candid upload.

Alongside a selfie where the 31-year-old Newcastle native can be seen baring a make up free face, she penned: ‘I don’t even know how to start this post. But I think honesty is probably the best place. So here goes, I feel sad.

Continuing to share her feelings with her 4.3 million followers, Vic confessed she feels as though she is adding to ‘problems’ surrounding social media.

She added: ‘This week no less than 5 lovely women have approached me in various places & thanked me for being myself on social media- thanked me for being real & an ‘inspiration.’ Well I looked through my feed & I didn’t feel very inspirational at all.

‘I felt like a fraud, like someone who is contributing to the problem that social media is creating in our society rather than someone who is fighting to be part of the solution.’

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner went on to insist that she wants to use her social media platforms to spread positivity, writing: ‘Too many people are trying to keep up with lifestyles on Instagram that don’t exist. We are punishing ourselves because we aren’t these people & they aren’t even these f*****g people? It’s all for the ‘gram!’

Vicky began to open up on her current hardships, truthfully adding: ‘I have a chest infection that I haven’t been able to shake and it’s making me cranky, I’m lonely, I’ve gained weight recently & it’s getting me down no matter how much I pretend I’m ok with it.

‘I’m going to the baftas for the first time on Sunday & I’m so nervous that I won’t fit in or look as good as everyone else I’m losing sleep over it.

‘I’m overwhelmed in the world I’m in, i ate Doritos last night in my sleep (yes I sleep eat) I miss my mam, i’m sick of living out of a suitcase, I’m drowning in these thoughts and I don’t feel inspirational.’