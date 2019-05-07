Vicky has been as honest as ever!

Vicky Pattison has taken to social media to update fans on her fitness journey, revealing that she has returned to the gym for the first time in seven weeks.

Addressing the camera, the 31-year-old former Geordie Shore star informed her followers that she took on her first work out with personal trainer Robbie this morning since she began a break from hitting the gym.

Vic recently returned from a lavish, sun soaked trip to Dubai, so it’s no surprise that getting her sweat on hasn’t been at the top of her to-do list for a while.

Uploading the candid video to her Instagram story, the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner can be heard saying: ‘So I went back to the gym today and me and Robbie worked out.

‘It was my first training session in seven weeks. I haven’t been in Newcastle a lot and I’ve been busy too, so it was quite hard.

‘I nearly passed out on a number of occasions. Now I have cold sweats on the back of my neck which is attractive, so, sorry.’

Having endured the sweaty exercise sesh, the Newcastle native showed off her healthy post-gym treat.

‘Now I’m treating myself to a bounty protein shake which is coconut milk and vanilla protein. It’s the f*****g t**s.’

Despite being back on the health and fitness wagon, Vic made sure to share snippets from her indulgent Dubai hol with her 4.3 million followers.

Uploading a photo as she took a huge bite of a giant slice of cake, placed on top of a very decadent looking milkshake, the telly star hilariously penned: ‘Wonders why jeans feel tight…. *scrolls through photo album to this time last week in Dubai and wonders no more* 😩😂😍🙈🍔🍟🍦 I REGRET NOTHING.’

Vicky’s fans were quick to respond to the snap of the indulgent holiday treat, with one writing: ‘Lol wow! How many calories in this ??? Asking for a friend 😂,’ while another added: ‘Goodness grief! 😍🤤🍰.’