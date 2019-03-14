We need a holiday!

Vicky Pattison has celebrated the return of Instagram in the best way possible – by sharing a sizzling swimsuit snap, of course.

In case you missed it, the social media site was down last night along with Facebook and Whatsapp.

But with reality stars all around the country breathing a sigh of relief when it began working again, 31-year-old Vicky has now posted a throwback from her trip to Dubai last month.

In the snap, the former Geordie Shore star can be seen wearing a low cut monochrome one piece in a zebra print design.

Finishing the sassy look with a delicate necklace and pair of chic sunglasses, Vic is giving the camera her best pout with the idyllic beach behind her.

Next to the post, the former Queen of the Jungle wrote: ‘INSTAGRAM IS BACKKKKKK!!!! Here’s a picture of me in a pretty swimsuit to celebrate. 😂😍👙’

And obviously fans of the star couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘Wow absolutely stunning.’

‘Looking beautiful Vicky 🔥,’ said another, while a third added: ‘I need this body confidence 🙌🏽🙌🏽 stunninggggg woman 🔥🔥’

And a fourth agreed: ‘Looking good hun x’

This comes after Vicky recently returned from another holiday, this time with new boyfriend Ercan Ramadan.

The pair jetted to Budapest for their first romantic getaway after getting together last month.

And following her nasty split from ex-fiancé John Noble, Vicky recently revealed she’s well and truly loved-up again.

Sharing a sweet snap of the couple, the star wrote: ‘Budapest… you’re the buda-best… 😂😍📸 @ercan_ram you’re alright too mind 😂💁🏻‍♀️.’

Posting another string of photos, Vicky also said: ‘The escalation of our last day/night in Budapest… 😂

‘I’ve honestly had such a wonderful time and would recommend it to anyone! The perfect city break! We met so many lovely people and barely scraped the surface for all the amazing things to do and see!

‘Also, THANKYOU for being a great travel buddy @ercan_ram!! I’m very sad to be going home… 😂😩✈️ (my liver is thrilled it might finally get a rest however! #miserableorgan).’

How sweet!