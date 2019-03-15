Mum-of-four spoke to the Financial Times

Victoria and David Beckham are one of showbiz’s most powerful couples, and are known for their picture perfect image, but now the fashion designer has given perhaps her most honest interview to date.

Speaking to the Financial Times about her fashion label, the downsides of fame, and her brood of four, the former Spice Girl made a very candid admission.

Asked if she is ambitious for her own children’s success, the 44-year-old replied: ‘Dyslexia doesn’t run in our family, it gallops,’ before admitting that she is a ‘self-diagnosed dyslexic’ herself.

Victoria has never opened up about the topic before, but seemed more than happy to discuss what her children are passionate about.

Brooklyn, now 20, wants to be a photographer, Romeo, 16, would like to be a professional tennis player, Cruz, 14, is a performer, and seven-year-old Harper is ‘a real little tomboy’.

Revealing that her three sons almost followed in the footsteps of David, 43, she continued: ‘All three boys used to have contracts with Arsenal. They were going to be footballers so they were signed at a very young age. And they were all really good.

‘Brooklyn was the first to say that he didn’t want to play any more. And then Romeo decided he didn’t want to do it either. I remember Romeo sitting in the bath getting really upset, saying, “I don’t want to let daddy down”. So I told him daddy just wants you to be happy. And now he’s playing tennis. Every day.’

Posh Spice even spoke about working from her hospital bed just hours after giving birth to daughter in July 2011.

Asked if it was true she only took a week off after Harper’s arrival, she replied: ‘Let me tell you. I was still in hospital. I couldn’t feel my legs because of the bloody epidural, and I’m being asked to approve lookbook images.

‘So, I didn’t have a lot of time off. But it’s hard when you have your own business,’ she added.

Vics also admitted to getting up at 6am every day – just to exercise! Yikes!

‘I do about 7.5km [on an incline] on the treadmill, and then my trainer comes,’ she explained.

‘I am quite aware that I’m really very disciplined. And it does start to make me sound very strange. But, it’s just the way that I am. And, also, [working out] is one of the only things that I do for me. I go to work, and I come home and I’m with the kids. So it’s just my thing.’