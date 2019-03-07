Vic has given fans a glimpse into her family life

Victoria Beckham has given fans a glimpse into an adorable evening spent with her daughter Harper.

Yep, the mum-of-four might be the owner of a multi-million pound fashion empire, but it looks like she still has time to read with her little one before bed.

Taking to Instagram, Vic, 44, shared a video of the seven-year-old holding an inspiring book called ‘A is for Awesome, 23 Women Who Changed The World’ written by Eva Chen.

Harper then shows off her best reading voice as she makes her way through the signed alphabet book which was designed to teach children about feminist icons.

‘Bedtime reading with Harper,’ Victoria captioned the adorable clips.

This comes after the former Spice Girls star – who also shares Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14, with husband David – posted another video with her only daughter last week as the pair made their way to school.

While Harper could be seen riding her bike with her helmet on, Vic ran alongside her while struggling to keep up.

The mother-daughter duo then stopped into a bakery to grab a quick breakfast treat before the school day. AW!

Meanwhile, Victoria vowed to ‘show a different side to her’ after launching her brand new YouTube channel last month.

The fashion designer will be sharing make-up tutorials, beauty secrets and a glimpse into her home life with David and the kids.

Talking to Vogue about what’s in store for her fans from the channel, Vic said: ‘The videos are going to be everything from fashion to beauty, and my family will be in there as well.

‘I think you’ll get the opportunity to see the real me: me at work, me with the kids and what it’s like being a working mum.’