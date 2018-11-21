Looking good, VB

Victoria Beckham is one fashionable lady, and her brood-of-four are certainly no different.

And so it’s barely a surprise to see VB and her eldest son, 19-year-old Brooklyn, stepping out for one of their regular trendy appointments.

Hosting a breakfast meet and greet at her flagship Dover Street store, the 44-year-old fashion mogul looked an image in red.

Dressed head-to-toe in the scarlet shade, the former Spice Girls star covered up in a ribbed polo-neck sweater and matching satin wraparound midi skirt.

Covering up from the chillier climes in a pair of knee-high leather boots, VB completed her look with a matching envelope style clutch.

Pulling her trademark locks into a polished low ponytail, David Beckham’s wife pulled her son in for an embrace – who is clutching an adorable pup.

‘Someone came to visit mum at work today x Kisses from #VBDoverSt x 🐶 @brooklynbeckham,’ she captioned the snap.

Fans have been very quick to reply with kind messages for the duo.

‘Both gorgeous x,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘It’s wonderful that @brooklynbeckham hangs out with his pup!’

Another posted: ‘Gosh didn’t recognise him at first! They grow up far too quickly!’

Speaking with Extra recently, VB revealed the reason behind her Spice Girls reunion tour snub.

‘I have so much going on with my business and my family,’ Victoria explained. ‘I think the girls are going to do a great job!’

When asked if she’d be making an appearance in the audience for Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, VB enthusiastically confirmed her attendance.

‘I am very, very excited for them!’ she said. ‘They have great things planned, and I am looking forward to it.’

We’ll be seeing you there, Victoria!