Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez have special bond

They share their feelings of insecurity

Jennifer Lopez says she and Victoria Beckham have bonded over their insecurities.



Despite being two of the most photographed women in the world, Jennifer, 37, admits she and Victoria became close friends after sharing their doubts about how they look.



‘I was talking to Victoria about what makes women beautiful recently,’ Jennifer tells Glamour magazine.



‘She said, “People would never guess you’re insecure. Are you? Because you know I am.”



‘I said, “Yeah. Of course I am.”



‘Then she said, “But you seem so confident.”



‘But because I’m confident doesn’t mean I don’t have my moments.’



Wonder how Posh would have reacted if Jen had said, ‘Nah, I always think I look great. Pull yourself together, girl.’