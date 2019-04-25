Ballerina Beckham!

The second youngest member of the Beckham clan, Cruz, has taken to Instagram to share a sneak peek of mum Victoria Beckham‘s ballet skills with his followers.

In the footage, Vic, 45, can be seen prancing about in a pair of pointe shoes, showcasing her inner ballerina, while 14-year-old Cruz looks on, proudly filming.

Having dusted off her dancing shoes, Victoria flashed a rare grin at the camera as she practised her plié on the patio, to the tune of Amy Winehouse’s Tears Dry On Their Own.

After Cruz showed off the video to his 1.4 million followers, hoards of VB’s fans commented to praise the fashion designer on her moves. Watch the full video below.

One wrote: ‘Victoria for Strictly,’ while another added: ‘Bravooo.’

With Vic known for her signature straight faced posing, other followers were simply amazed to see her showing off a smile, with one penning: ‘Ive watched this like 7 times to look at that beautiful smile 😍,’ and another writing: ‘First time i’ve seen her smiling that wide… So sweet💕💕,’ with a third continuing: ‘So Amazing watching her smiling ❤️.’

While former Spice Girl Victoria enjoyed a spot of garden dancing, the rest of her band mates teamed up to begin rehearsals for their Spice World reunion tour.

Ginger Spice Geri Horner shared a video on social media as she practised a sultry routine with her back up dancers, with Baby Spice Emma Bunton uploading a snippet as she posed with Geri, Scary Spice Mel B, Sporty Spice Mel C.

Excitedly addressing the camera, Emma said: ‘Look who’s here!’ while the rest of the band cheered.

Many thrilled fans left comments below the post, expressing their anticipation for the upcoming concerts.

One penned: ‘This is the moment we all been waiting for! Love u all so much!!!,’ while another added: ‘there is no emoji that is screaming of excitement but that’s what I’m doing!!!!!!!’