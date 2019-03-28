Vic is trying something new...

Victoria Beckham is known for her classic style of flared trousers, crisp shirts and tailored jackets.

But the mum-of-four seems to be trying out a whole new look today as she’s been snapped wearing something a little different.

While hanging out with French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, 44-year-old Vic posed up a storm in a pair of huge glasses.

Giving her best pout, the star rested her chin on her hand while looking directly down the camera.

‘VICKY IS WATCHING U 😜,’ Oliver captioned the sassy snap which he shared on Instagram.

Naturally, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the unusual accessory, with one writing: ‘Oh My Gosh… Gorgeous!’

‘Amazing 👌😉😊❤🌹,’ said another, while a third simply added: ‘The best ♥️♥️.’

Vic also gave fans a glimpse of the rest of her outfit, as she posted a photo of her feet on her own social media account.

In the snap, the star’s red painted nails can be seen poking through her black leather-look heels.

Meanwhile, it looks like it’s going to be a long day for Victoria – who shares kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, with husband David – as the star hinted she was in need of a strong morning pick-me-up.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl filmed her luxurious breakfast with Fashion Trust Arabia which included two coffees.

‘When one coffee just isn’t enough,’ she captioned the clip.

This comes after Posh Spice jetted overseas to attend the official opening ceremony for the National Museum of Qatar, in the capital Doha on Wednesday.

Teaming up with the likes Johnny Depp for the exclusive bash, Vic dressed in a spotty cream co-ord which cinched in at the waist.

The former popstar accessorised with a gold clutch and matching dangling pendant.

Looking good, Vic!