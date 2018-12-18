VB has snubbed the reports...

Victoria Beckham is one busy lady with plenty going on in her life – from her killer wardrobe to her famous brood, the 44-year-old just doesn’t stop.

However, despite her world-renowned success, there has been speculation of a crash in VB’s fashion empire – with sources close to the mogul claiming her iconic Victoria Beckham brand is losing £28,000 a day.

In documents reportedly filed at Companies House, VB’s fashion label is speculated to be now losing £10.2million a year.

According to The Times, the upmarket retailer ‘made a full year operating loss of £10.2 million in the year to December 31, compared to a loss of £8.2 million the year before’.

However, shareholders are allegedly ‘committed to reducing the loss and expect to break even in the medium term’.

The report added that Victoria Beckham Limited, which is Vics’ empire company dealing with all her outreaches of retail, has been ‘investing for future growth and building its senior leadership team’.

However, despite the seemingly catastrophic information, the report thankfully contained a piece of good information – as sales of her clothes and fashion accessories have actually increased, going up 17 per cent to £42.5million.

Despite the reported bout of business woe, VB chose to snub the gossip in favour of some family time with her mum and dad – assuring fans that things are right as rain in the Beckham manor.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four snuggled up to her mum as she took some time out of her hectic showbiz schedule.

‘Lovely night with my mum and dad x kisses @DavidBeckham,’ she captioned the sweet shot.

VB recently celebrated her decade milestone following the launch of her esteemed Victoria Beckham brand.

Recently speaking at London Fashion Week, VB relived her hugely successful plunge into business with CNBC.

‘There was two of us when I first started and it was just dresses, whereas now, we’ve grown,’ Vics shared.

‘It’s not just dresses, it’s tailoring, it’s knitwear, it’s a complete wardrobe, plus accessories as well. So I’ve learnt a lot from my team and I’ve learnt a lot about the business.

‘I’ve had to, I hadn’t done this before, so I’ve surrounded myself with the right people and the team has grown each season.’