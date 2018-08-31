It's been a big night for the Beckhams

Victoria Beckham has joined husband David to mark a pretty big achievement – and wasn’t afraid to let her hair down!

The fashion designer was by her other half’s side at the UEFA Awards in Monaco last night and watched with pride as he was given the President’s Award, which acknowledged his ‘outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities’.

Victoria, 44, proudly filmed the moment that David, 43, collected his prize on stage and couldn’t help but gush about the former footballer.

‘Congratulations @davidbeckham,’ she wrote alongside the Instagram Stories clip. ‘We love u and are so proud of u X Kisses’

The celebrations seemed to continue after the event too, with Victoria posing for a cheeky photo where she appeared to be holding two glasses of wine.

‘Why not!’ the mum-of-four quipped. ‘Congratulations @davidbeckham’

VB was looking glamorous for the occasion in a slinky black dress and had earlier given fans a glimpse of her preparations as hairdresser pal Ken Paves helped to style her tresses.

‘Do u need a ladder @kenpaves ?We love u X kisses x VB,’ the Spice Girl joked as Ken reached up high to create waves in Victoria’s hair.

Fans were loving Victoria’s chic ensemble and many filled the comments with praise.

‘Wow, stunning dress! You look amazing doll,’ one admirer wrote, whilst another said: ‘Stunningly elegant as always’

Meanwhile David spoke of his pride after being given his award.

‘It was a honor to receive the Presidents award @uefa_official,’ the sports star told his Instagram followers.

It comes after the couple spent time with close pals Elton John and David Furnish on the French Riviera earlier this week.

Victoria and David were joined by children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, for the trip and lucky Romeo was treated to a lavish early birthday dinner ahead of his big day tomorrow.

Not a bad week for the Beckhams, all in all!