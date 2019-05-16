Vic stopped off in Germany for an uber clean detox!

Victoria Beckham has given fans a sneak peek into her diet, sharing snippets of her ‘clean eating’ with her 25 million followers.

Taking to Instagram to upload a series of stories, mum-of-four Vic gave her followers an insight into her recent trip to Munich, where she underwent a ‘detox’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Sharing footage from her time at the Lanserhof retreat, the 45-year-old former Spice Girl can be seen filming a tour around her bedroom at the health resort, explaining to fans: ‘I’m here at Lanserhof and I’ve got to be honest it is much, much nicer than expected.

MORE: Victoria Beckham divides fans with rare childhood throwback snap as David spends family day with kids

‘I’ve unpacked my toiletries, the bathroom is actually super nice, I was expecting something much more hospital-y, so this is a great surprise.’

Starting her day with a bike ride and a dose of vitamins, Victoria went on to post a snap of her super healthy looking evening meal.

Alongside the plate of salmon, spinach and broccoli, the fashion designer simply wrote: ‘Dinner time.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

After a relaxing facial, Victoria was sure to update fans on another nutritious dish, penning: ‘clean eating day 2,’ beside a photo of a tasty looking omelette and two large avocados.

It wasn’t just food that the fashionista was keeping clean, it was her drinks too, with V even dishing the details on her healthy full moon water.

She can be heard saying: ‘They’ve just given me this water, which is a special water, it is collected locally here in Munich but only on a full moon.

‘Apparently this is incredible water, very healthy water, great for the skin.’

Get us a glass of that!

Heading home after the detoxing trip, it wasn’t all greens and vitamins for seven-year-old daughter Harper, with mum Vic treating her to a huge ice cream, complete with a 99 flake.

Sharing a sweet snap as the pair stood side by side next to the ice cream van, with Harper looking cute in her school summer dress, Victoria adorably penned: ‘After school ice cream.’