Posh is worried about what Scary Spice might reveal

Mel B and Victoria Beckham have been clashing for years – most recently over Victoria’s decision not to reunite with the Spice Girls.

But with Mel’s latest autobiography, Brutally Honest, set for release this month, Victoria Beckham is thought to be fretting over what might come out in the explosive book.

‘The girls are very much like sisters,’ reveals a source. ‘They bicker, they fall out and they make up.

‘But this book is going to be explosive, so of course Posh and her team are fearing the worst. Victoria hasn’t been allowed to see it and Mel most definitely has a reputation for mouthing off.’

Things came to a head between the pair last month, when Mel, 43, apparently called the fashion designer a ‘bitch’ during a heated phone call about the Spice Girls reunion.

Although Victoria, 44, insists she ‘never agreed to go on the road for concerts’, Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Mel were said to be ‘furious’ with her.

And Mel threw shade at Victoria when she dressed up as her ex-bandmate for Halloween, wearing Posh’s infamous LBD, a mask of her face and a plastic axe with, ‘No I am not going on tour’ written across it.

According to those who have seen extracts from Brutally Honest, she won’t be holding back. As well as lifting the lid on her past, which involved downing 200 aspirins in a suicide bid and propositioning women for threesomes, Mel also talks about her relationship with actor Eddie Murphy, the father of her 11-year-old daughter Angel.

But it’s her 10-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte which is the most explosive, as she accuses him of emotional and physical abuse – claims he denies.

Although there is no evidence of any beatings, she says, ‘I know what it’s like to be punched, humiliated, isolated and to feel there is no way out except suicide.’

No wonder VB is quaking in her designer boots!