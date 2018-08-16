Did you spot it?

David and Victoria Beckham have been living it up with their adorable family over in Bali these past couple weeks. We’re not jealous at all. Not even a little bit.

Luckily for us, the generous pair have been keeping us up to date with their luxurious getaway on Instagram – so that basically means we were there, right?

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And Vic’s latest social media offering has to be our favourite yet, as the 44-year-old shared the CUTEST snap of her hubby and four kids.

The sweet photo shows David carrying Romeo, 15, on his shoulders with little Harper giggling her head off while perched on top.

Meanwhile, teenager Brooklyn, 19, also joined in with the fun as his little brother Cruz, 13, can be seen on his own shoulders as he reached up to support his sis.

More: CUTE PICS! Victoria Beckham gives a rare glimpse into romantic date night with David

Doting mum Victoria captioned the snap: ‘Love my babies… kisses from us all x VB.’ Okay, has anyone else come over all emotional?

Obviously, it didn’t take long for fans of the famous family to comment on how bloomin’ cute the snap is, but there was one detail which eagle-eyed followers also picked up on – and that’s David’s hair.

While the former England captain has been sporting a shorter ‘do on his summer holidays, the photo makes it look as though Becks has gone the whole hog and completely shaved his head.

‘David look like he has a bald head’, commented one fan, while a second added: ‘David has cut his hair? ☹️😍 mixed emotions’.

A third confused follower asked: ‘Oh my where is david’s hair????’, and a fourth echoed: ‘Is…..is it just me….. or is David having a skinhead….?’

Hair confusion aside, Victoria has also been sharing a load more snaps from her trip including one of her youngest daughter posing in the beautiful surroundings.

Next to the pic, the fashion designer revealed which Spice Girls star her little one was channelling, as she wrote: ‘My very own Baby Spice’.

Although we reckon she’s more of a Posh Spice mini-me…

Another video also showed aspiring photographer Brooklyn holding his little sister’s hand as they skipped down the path.

‘Harper loves her big brother so much 💕 kisses @brooklynbeckham X VB’, Vic told her 22million followers.

If that wasn’t enough fun from the Beckham’s, another video shows Brooklyn enjoying the summer sun by the pool as he rubbed A LOT of suncream on his face.

‘Got enough sun block on their Brooklyn?’, his mum joked, as the teenager hit back: ‘Nope never enough’.

Side note: Anyone else see the cheeky glimpse of David’s incred bod in the background? Keep the pics coming, Victoria!