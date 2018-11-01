Fans of the Spice Girls won't be happy...

As the showbiz world celebrated the spookiest season last night, Mel B‘s choice of Halloween costume may leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Spice Girl fans…

Attending Heidi Klum‘s infamous Halloween bash in New York yesterday, 43-year-old Mel B shunned a classic costume – opting to go as former bandmate Victoria Beckham instead.

Yikes!

Attending the ‘do with close ‘pal Gary Madatyan, who dressed as VB’s hubby David, Mel shocked fans with her choice of spooky attire – taking a ginormous swipe at 44-year-old Victoria.

Wearing a Posh Spice face mask and a Victoria-esque LBD, Mel carried a sign which read: ‘NO I AM NOT GOING ON TOUR.’

Gary meanwhile held a sign that said: ‘Please, please, please do it for the Spice fans.’

Mel’s choice of costume is pretty telling – as the ladies have reportedly fallen out over a little bad blood.

According to allegations, Posh’s refusal to take part in the Spice Girl’s reunion tour next year has angered Mel.

Whilst neither party commented on the accusations of a rift, Mel’s feelings are now pretty clear…

Sharing a snap of her explosive get-up on Instagram, Mel said: ‘Yipppppeeee NY Halloween party is ON.’

Fans were very quick to comment on the explosive snap – with users divided over Mel’s decision to shade VB.

‘Omg is she shading @victoriabeckham ?! Lmao,’ said one.

Another added: ‘Wow the shade!’

Sharing another snap, Mel revealed she’d had an amazing night at the A-List ‘do.

‘Me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife,’ she said.

Victoria appears keen to stay out of the drama, opting instead to share her own Halloween get-up on Instagram.

Debuting a much more PG look, VB posed in a bad bunny mask – complete with button eyes and a menacing grin.

What are your thoughts on Mel’s explosive costume? Tweet us @CelebsNow!